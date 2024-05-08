Why Attending the 2024 Hydrogen Technology Expo is Essential

Houston, Texas, is poised to become the focal point of the hydrogen and clean energy industry as it prepares to host the Hydrogen Technology Expo North America in 2024. This premier event, scheduled for June 26-27 at the NRG Center, is a must-attend for hydrogen industry professionals, energy technology enthusiasts, and clean energy advocates eager to explore the latest innovations and advancements in hydrogen fuel cell technology.

A Convergence of Innovation and Expertise

Groundbreaking Conference Program

The expo’s comprehensive conference program is one of its core highlights, featuring over 200 industry experts ready to share their insights on the future of hydrogen technology. These sessions will cover a wide range of topics, from overcoming manufacturing challenges to the economic aspects of making hydrogen fuel cells competitive with traditional and alternative energy sources.

Exhibition Hall: A Free Showcase of Innovation

At the heart of the expo lies the exhibition hall, where attendees will have the chance to see firsthand the cutting-edge technology and solutions from leading providers. The event is extending an open invitation to visit the main exhibition hall, where leading technology and solution providers will display their innovations. Admission to the exhibition is complimentary, offering a unique opportunity to interact with pioneers in North America’s #1 dedicated hydrogen exhibition.

Co-Located with Carbon Capture Technology Expo

Significantly, the Hydrogen Technology Expo will be co-located with the Carbon Capture Technology Expo, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between hydrogen production and carbon capture technologies. This strategic pairing emphasizes the importance of integrated approaches to reducing carbon emissions and advancing the transition to a sustainable energy future.

Why Attend?

Discover the Latest in Hydrogen Technology

The expo will cover all aspects of the hydrogen value chain, from production to storage and transport, providing a comprehensive overview of current technologies and future potential.

Expand Your Professional Network

With representatives from across the supply chain, the event offers unparalleled networking opportunities, enabling attendees to connect with peers, forge new partnerships, and exchange ideas.

Gain Cutting-Edge Knowledge

Conference sessions will address the advantages and current limitations of hydrogen fuel cells compared to lithium-ion batteries, offering valuable insights into their application and future prospects.

Event Details at a Glance

Dates: June 26 – 27, 2024

Venue: NRG Center, NRG Park, Hall A, Houston, TX

Conference Hours: June 26 (09:00 – 18:00), June 27 (09:00 – 17:00)

Expo Hours: June 26 (10:00 – 18:00), June 27 (10:00 – 16:30)

Confirmed Speakers

The Hydrogen Technology Expo North America 2024 boasts an unparalleled lineup of speakers, each a leader in their respective field. This assembly of experts is set to provide in-depth insights into both the current landscape and the future of hydrogen and clean energy technologies. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from:

Adam Green , Policy and Regulatory Manager, Worley

Alex Savelli , Managing Director, Electrolyzers – Americas, Accelera By Cummins

Brandon Bromberek , Vice President Oil & Gas, Emerson

Brandon Vlaar , CEO, Mangrove Systems

Brendan Cooke , Senior Analyst, CCUS Research, Rystad Energy

Bryce McKee , Carbon Sequestration Group | Oil and Gas Division, Texas Railroad Commission (RRC)

Chuck Tommey , Digital Connectivity Executive, Siemens Industry

Darin Buelow , Global Location Strategy Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP

David Elam , Vice President & Project Director, TRC Environmental Corporation

Edward Rios , Senior Loan Officer – Renewable Energy, Export-Import Bank of the US

…and many more distinguished industry leaders.

This diverse group of presenters, comprising CEOs, Vice Presidents, Senior Analysts, and Global Directors, promises to deliver a comprehensive overview of the hydrogen economy, innovative applications, and emerging trends. Attendees will gain unparalleled insights into the transformation of the energy sector, driven by hydrogen and clean energy innovations.

Unlock Your Access to the Future: Hydrogen Technology Expo North America 2024 – Free Registration Now Open

Registration is now open online for those wishing to secure their free exhibition pass, ensuring they do not miss out on this unparalleled chance to explore the forefront of hydrogen and clean energy technologies.

The Hydrogen Technology Expo North America 2024 represents a significant moment for the clean energy sector. It’s an opportunity not only to witness the latest technological advancements but also to engage with the ideas and individuals driving the hydrogen economy forward. For anyone invested in the future of clean energy, Houston in June 2024 is the place to be.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.