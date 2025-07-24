Turquoise Hydrogen Powers the Future: Jilin Province Pioneers Integrated Energy Systems

Northeast Electric Power University, tucked away in the heart of Jilin Province, China, is shaking things up in the world of clean energy. They’ve rolled out a new optimization model for electric-heat-hydrogen integrated energy systems (EHH-IES)—and it’s nothing short of a game-changer.

Blending Green and Turquoise Hydrogen for Smarter Energy

What makes this model stand out? It cleverly balances two types of hydrogen: green hydrogen, made through renewable-powered electrolysis, and turquoise hydrogen, which comes from methane pyrolysis that produces solid carbon instead of CO₂. In other words, it’s cleaner energy with way fewer emissions—and that’s a big deal.

By combining both hydrogen sources, the system smooths out the ups and downs that come with renewable energy. So when solar or wind power hits a dip, the supply stays steady, and the grid doesn’t skip a beat.

Energy Innovation That Listens to People

Here’s where it gets even more interesting—they’ve added something called user low-carbon willingness into the mix. Basically, the model looks at how motivated people are to use low-carbon options, then adjusts the system accordingly to cut costs and shrink emissions even more. It’s not just smart tech—it’s people-focused too.

Backed by Policy, Powered by Purpose

This whole project lines up perfectly with Jilin’s big push for decarbonization. With solid support from local government policies and joint research funding, it’s more than just a university experiment—it’s part of a bigger movement pushing toward carbon neutrality in China.

All in all, this is a bold step forward in how integrated energy systems can work smarter—not just harder. And with innovations like these, green hydrogen and turquoise hydrogen are leading the charge toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for everyone.

source: sciencedirect.com