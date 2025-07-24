MRU’s MGAprime-H2 Sets a New Standard for Portable Hydrogen and Multigas Analysis

MRU GmbH, a German expert in emissions and gas analysis systems, just rolled out its latest innovation—the MGAprime-H2—on July 23, 2025. This compact, portable device isn’t just another tool in the box. It’s a smart, real-time hydrogen gas analyzer that can measure up to eight different gases on the go, including hydrogen, CO, CO₂, CH₄, NOₓ, SO₂, N₂O, and O₂. And it’s packing serious tech under the hood, like NDIR, electrochemical sensors, and paramagnetic oxygen sensors—all designed to deliver lab-level accuracy right out in the field.

Ready for the Real World

This isn’t just lab gear disguised as a field device. The MGAprime-H2 is built to handle tough industrial and environmental settings where reliability matters. Whether it’s being used in hydrogen production facilities, waste-to-energy plants, or sites focused on biomethane injection, this analyzer brings flexibility and precision straight to the source.

Smarter Monitoring, Better Performance

From ensuring hydrogen quality assurance to fine-tuning combustion systems and staying ahead of emissions standards, the MGAprime-H2 checks all the boxes for modern industrial gas analysis. It features automatic calibration, rugged design, and remote access functionality—giving operators the convenience of portable emissions monitoring without cutting corners on accuracy or durability.

Built with the Energy Transition in Mind

Certified to meet tough EU standards, this device is part of MRU GmbH’s broader mission: supporting a cleaner, more efficient energy future with precise, portable technology. The MGAprime-H2 isn’t just a response to changing industry needs—it’s a leap forward in how companies track, manage, and improve their environmental footprint.