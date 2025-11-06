ULEMCo Secures Funding to Scale Zero-Emission Hydrogen Conversions for Heavy-Duty Fleets

ULEMCo Ltd has revealed they’ve just locked in a fresh round of funding to kickstart their first purely zero-emission technology offerings for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. This Liverpool-based clean-energy pioneer—founded in 2014 to turn decades of know-how in hydrogen combustion and fuel cell technology into real-world solutions—is steered by Managing Director Amanda Lyne, a 20-year veteran of the hydrogen world, alongside Non-Executive Chairman Dr. Robert Joyce. Over the last year, they’ve been fine-tuning their dual-fuel conversion kits and pushing full-hydrogen systems forward, all aimed squarely at the toughest challenges in industrial decarbonization: heavy trucks, refuse vehicles, gritters and sweepers.

Transport makes up roughly 25% of the UK’s carbon footprint, and when it comes to heavy-duty work—like long-haul regional routes or snow-clearing fleets—battery-electric solutions can really hit a wall under heavy torque demands and marathon driving distances. ULEMCo’s clever dual-fuel approach and longer-term bet on pure hydrogen engines are designed to bridge that gap, slashing up to 70% of tailpipe CO₂ today and gearing up for 100% green hydrogen operation in just a few years.

If you’re a fleet manager juggling refuse collection routes, winter maintenance or regional haulage, you know how painful downtime and complex refuelling schedules can be. What you need is something that slides right into your current depots and keeps trucks rolling—without a complete overhaul of your operation. ULEMCo’s retrofit kits bolt onto existing diesel engines, swapping in hydrogen for up to 70% of the fuel mix, while keeping the diesel backup ready for remote runs or service stops.

Key Takeaways

Funding unlocked: New cash injection fuels deployment of hydrogen dual-fuel and full-hydrogen conversion kits.

How the Hydrogen Dual-Fuel System Operates

At the heart of ULEMCo’s kit are high-pressure hydrogen cylinders, custom injectors and a revamped electronic control unit tucked neatly under the vehicle. The magic happens in the combustion chamber: diesel and hydrogen blend at a programmed ratio—anywhere from 30% up to 70% hydrogen—so you keep the torque you need while cutting CO₂ emissions in step. Best of all, the original diesel setup stays intact. If you’re rolling through a corridor with limited hydrogen infrastructure, you can switch back to diesel-only mode at the flick of a switch.

Installation is surprisingly quick—around two to three days at a certified workshop or even on-site at your depot, depending on truck size. ULEMCo’s team handles calibration, safety protocols and training for your in-house mechanics. Their modular design means you can scale or update kits as hydrogen supply grows and government incentives evolve.

From Conversion to Full Hydrogen

Beyond dual-fuel, ULEMCo is pushing two full-hydrogen tracks: modified engines burning 100% hydrogen and fuel cell technology powertrains paired with a small battery buffer. The combustion engines reuse many existing parts, speeding up development, while the fuel cell variant offers top-notch efficiency and zero NOₓ output. Early prototypes are eyeing 300+ mile ranges with refuelling times under 15 minutes—pretty much on par with diesel and way faster than heavy-duty battery-electric rigs.

ULEMCo points out that as electrolysis and tank production costs tumble, full-hydrogen economics will get even sweeter. And by fitting on-site electrolysers at depots, operators can hedge against volatile fuel markets and cut upstream emissions, driving true industrial decarbonization.

Strategic Implications for the Transport Sector

The latest funding round underscores a key reality: one-size-fits-all won’t cut it for heavy transport decarbonization. Companies need a toolkit—dual-fuel, 100% hydrogen, battery-electric and hybrids—deployed where they make the most sense. ULEMCo’s model hits the sweet spot between immediate emissions wins and long-term scalability, making them a go-to partner for councils, waste firms and logistics providers tackling tighter emissions rules without blowing up their fleets.

Thanks to partnerships with hydrogen hubs in Teesside, the West Midlands and East of England, ULEMCo has front-row access to emerging hydrogen infrastructure. They’re also backing that up with a consultancy arm, helping clients navigate grants, depot upgrades and supply contracts, smoothing the path from pilot projects to full-scale roll-outs.

Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities

Infrastructure build-out: Widespread fleet adoption hinges on a denser network of high-pressure refuelling stations.

Widespread fleet adoption hinges on a denser network of high-pressure refuelling stations. Cost reductions: Continued declines in electrolysis and tank manufacturing costs will boost conversion ROI.

Continued declines in electrolysis and tank manufacturing costs will boost conversion ROI. Operational resilience: Retrofit kits sidestep the need for brand-new trucks, shielding operators from asset write-downs.

Retrofit kits sidestep the need for brand-new trucks, shielding operators from asset write-downs. Local air quality: Cutting NOₓ and particulate matter delivers tangible public health wins, strengthening your social licence to operate.

Cutting NOₓ and particulate matter delivers tangible public health wins, strengthening your social licence to operate. Regulatory momentum: Clean air zones, low-emission permits and tax incentives favor early hydrogen adopters.

With this fresh funding, ULEMCo plans to equip over 50 heavy-duty units—refuse trucks, gritters and regional haulers—by mid-2026. These early adopters will serve as rolling proof that hydrogen isn’t just a buzzword, but a real, reliable solution for high-mileage, heavy-lifting missions.

Looking Down the Road

For fleet owners, the message is simple: you don’t have to wait until tomorrow to start slashing emissions. ULEMCo’s dual-fuel conversion offers a low-risk entry point that slides into your current operation, while full-hydrogen engines and fuel cells promise a genuine zero-emission future as green hydrogen production scales up. Industry analysts predict that once green hydrogen drops below $2/kg, operational costs for hydrogen trucks will match diesel, and adoption will go exponential. When that tipping point hits, companies like ULEMCo—who’ve been laying the groundwork—will be the ones leading the charge.

About the CompanyFounded in Liverpool in 2014, ULEMCo Ltd specializes in hydrogen combustion and fuel cell conversions for commercial vehicles. Under Managing Director Amanda Lyne and Non-Executive Chairman Dr. Robert Joyce, they develop modular dual-fuel and full-hydrogen systems, and guide clients through hydrogen supply, depot electrolysis projects and regulatory landscapes.