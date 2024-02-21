Consumer confidence in US energy is falling, says new research

1 in 3 surveyed Americans felt that electricity, heat and fuel will stay affordable.

The latest EY Energy Consumer Confidence Index (ECCI) has been released, and this latest edition indicates that consumers feel less confident in the ongoing affordability of US energy.

The ECCI showed an 8-point drop in consumer confidence

Consumer confidence in the US energy system fell 8 points this year, from 64.8 on the ECCI in 2022 to 56.9 based on the latest data.

According to the most recent data, 68 percent of Americans feel that they are doing all they can to be sustainable. Another 65 percent feel it’s up to providers to lead the way in moving to cleaner electricity and fuels. Forty-two percent think that it’s the responsibility of local government to lead this shift, while 38 percent think it’s oil and gas companies that should be making this leadership move.

The US energy confidence data is based on a survey of 3,000 US consumers

The ECCI from Ernst & Young LLP (EY) is based on data collected by surveying 3,000 consumers in the United States. It examined the opinions of the respondents with respect to the US energy market, transitioning away from fossil fuel use and toward renewable power, and how they feel regarding the current progress being made in that regard.

Consumers are losing confidence

What the EY research showed was that consumers need accessible, affordable and appealing options to encourage them to take action and remain confident in their future electricity and fuel options.

“US consumers are concerned about the costs and accessibility of clean energy options, underscoring the need for energy providers, regulators and policymakers to work together to progress carbon ambitions,” said EY Americas Power & Utilities Leader Trey Thornton. “Broad consumer action is the biggest driver for demand of lower-carbon and renewable energies, yet our research concludes not enough is being done to spur greater consumer adoption of these products.”

Affordability is a top US energy confidence factor

Among the respondents, 75 percent felt that US energy affordability was the most important factor. Another 82 percent said that this was a budgeted expense. Moreover, most (65 percent) said that they would be unable to afford those costs if they were to increase by 10 percent.

