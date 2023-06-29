VERDE HYDROGEN, a US-based global leader in the transition to CARBON ZERO hydrogen solutions has signed an agreement to develop and commission a 2MW green hydrogen electrolyzer project in Morocco.

The project will complete its installation in early 2024. The implementation of this project represents a breakthrough development to both VERDE HYDROGEN and the green hydrogen market in North Africa. Due to confidentiality agreements, more details will be forth coming at the time of commissioning.

This green hydrogen project adopts Verde Hydrogen’s 2MW (Verde-400) containerized electrolyzer, which will be using Verde’s latest patented technology for advanced alkaline water electrolysis hydrogen production. The entire system contains 5 modules in total including two 20ft containers and two 40ft containers in a highly compact design. The Verde-400 pressurized electrolyzer has a production capacity of 400 Nm3 of hydrogen per hour with 99.9995% purity and 16barg/232psig pressure directly from the system. The unit complies with ISO22734, IEC, CE, and ASME standards. VERDE’s CEO Steve Cameron expressed excitement on getting started for this new project in Morocco, saying “I am confident the Verde Team will be successful in meeting all commitments. We believe this will be just the first of many installations we will have in this region that will play a crucial role in the hydrogen economy’s development”. Cameron also added that “The latest technology enhancements which we recently announced will continue to put VERDE at the forefront in support of the massive Global opportunity for new Electrolyzer technology in the coming years. Our R&D team continues to evolve the technology with best-in-class operating performance metrics.”

VERDE HYDROGEN is a proven global leader in the transition to CARBON ZERO hydrogen solutions. The company offers state-of-the-art Hydrogen Electrolyzers – including the world’s largest containerized single-stack electrolyzer able to be built out in modules for projects on the scale of muti-GW. Over the past few years, VERDE HYDROGEN’s R&D team has developed many breakthrough technologies, including patented hydrogen electrolyzer, optimized cell architecture, and balance of plant, leading to advancements in higher efficiency, lower cost, and long-term reliability.

For more information, please visit https://verdehydrogen.com/

News contact:

VERDE HYDORGEN

[email protected]

https://verdehydrogen.com/

+1 781.519.4765