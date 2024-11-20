The World’s Largest PEM Electrolyser Boosts France’s Green Transport

Air Liquide’s €50 Million Investment in Hydrogen Supply Chain in Normandy

Air Liquide, a leader in industrial gases, has announced a significant investment of €50 million to develop a hydrogen packaging and delivery supply chain in the Normandy industrial basin, France. This initiative, aimed at refuelling systems along the Seine Axis, marks a strategic step in supporting the transition to low-carbon transportation. By leveraging hydrogen produced from its state-of-the-art 200MW Normand’Hy PEM electrolyser, Air Liquide is set to foster a sustainable ecosystem that aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

PEM Electrolyser Project Details

The centerpiece of Air Liquide’s latest venture is the Normand’Hy electrolyser, touted as the largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser ever constructed. Operational by the latter half of 2026, this facility will play a crucial role in Air Liquide’s mission to supply low-carbon hydrogen across various sectors. Utilizing advanced PEM technology, the Normand’Hy electrolyser is designed to efficiently convert renewable energy into hydrogen, thus supporting both industrial and mobility applications. This project is integral to Air Liquide’s broader strategy to enhance hydrogen production capabilities and facilitate the proliferation of hydrogen as a clean energy source.

3,000 Tonnes of Green Fuel: The Air Liquide and HysetCo Partnership

A significant aspect of this investment is Air Liquide’s collaboration with HysetCo, a mobility-focused company. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing hydrogen-fueled transportation. The agreement with HysetCo could potentially deliver up to 3,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually, allowing for extensive travel without emissions across the Seine Axis. This collaboration not only accelerates the deployment of hydrogen-fueled vehicles but also paves the way for innovative solutions in reducing urban transportation emissions.

Capacity and Usage

The Normand’Hy electrolyser is set to allocate 25% of its production capacity to serve the transportation sector. This allocation equates to the hydrogen consumption needs of approximately 500 trucks or 10,000 light-duty vehicles. By establishing a reliable supply chain for green hydrogen, Air Liquide aims to support a diverse fleet of taxis, light utility vehicles, buses, and trucks. The remaining 75% of the electrolyser’s capacity will be directed towards supplying renewable and low-carbon hydrogen to industrial customers in Normandy, including TotalEnergies.

Broader Impact

Air Liquide’s investment is poised to have a profound impact on the evolution of low-carbon transportation and the broader hydrogen economy. By enhancing the infrastructure necessary for hydrogen refuelling stations, this project facilitates the transition from fossil-fuel-based transport to cleaner alternatives. Furthermore, it exemplifies how strategic investments in hydrogen technology can stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and contribute to regional energy independence. This initiative also sets a benchmark for other regions aiming to integrate hydrogen solutions into their energy portfolios.

Other 2024 Air Liquide’s Strategic Hydrogen Projects

Air Liquide has embarked on two pioneering projects in 2024 aimed at revolutionizing the hydrogen landscape in Europe. Central to these efforts is the expansion of hydrogen production facilities across the continent, a move designed to accommodate the surging demand for low-carbon hydrogen in both the mobility and industrial sectors.

A key highlight of Air Liquide’s initiatives is the collaboration with Siemens Energy, which has led to the inauguration of a gigawatt electrolyzer factory in Berlin. This joint venture is instrumental in scaling up the production of electrolyzer components, enabling the mass production of low-carbon hydrogen at an industrial scale. The Berlin facility is set to ramp up to an annual production capacity of three gigawatts by 2025, marking a significant milestone in Air Liquide’s strategic agenda.

Furthermore, these projects include the integration of the Normand’Hy project in France, the largest PEM electrolyzer under construction, and additional facilities in Germany and the Netherlands. Collectively, these undertakings are not only pivotal for increasing the availability of sustainable hydrogen but also for positioning Air Liquide as a leader in the energy transition, fostering a resilient and sustainable hydrogen economy.

Conclusion

The advancements being pioneered by Air Liquide in the hydrogen sector offer valuable insights into the potential applications of this technology today and in the future. As the world seeks sustainable energy solutions, the deployment of hydrogen infrastructure presents an immediate opportunity to address environmental challenges while fostering technological innovation. By investing in projects like the Normand’Hy electrolyser, we can accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a viable, clean alternative to traditional energy sources. Looking ahead, continuous research, strategic collaborations, and supportive policies will be crucial in unlocking the full potential of hydrogen as a cornerstone of the global energy transition.