Tickets Now on Sale for the 2nd Annual H2Hub Summit!

Tickets for the 2nd Annual H2Hub Summit, happening on March 19, 2025, are officially on sale! This virtual event, hosted by the HYSKY Society, brings together over 300 attendees to hear updates from all seven DOE-selected Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs. With tickets priced at just $30, this is an incredible opportunity to connect with the leaders shaping the future of clean energy.

Why Attend?

The H2Hub Summit is the go-to event for anyone passionate about hydrogen innovation. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or just curious about clean energy, this summit offers:

Exclusive insights from all seven Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs, including the Mid-Atlantic Hydrogen Hub (MACH2), Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2), Midwest Hydrogen Hub (MachH2), Heartland Hydrogen Hub, Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub (PNW H2), Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub (HyVelocity H2Hub), and California Hydrogen Hub (ARCHES).

Networking opportunities with top experts, policymakers, and innovators.

A chance to be part of the conversation driving a zero-carbon future.

For only $30, you can access a full day of cutting-edge knowledge and join a growing community working to change the world.

Registration link: https://www.hysky.org/h2hubs

Why Sponsor?

Sponsoring the H2Hub Summit is more than just supporting an event—it’s about showing leadership in the clean energy movement. Sponsors benefit from:

High visibility in front of over 300 attendees, including key decision-makers.

Brand alignment with innovation, sustainability, and the future of energy.

The opportunity to position your organization as a trailblazer in hydrogen development.

Ready to make your mark? Secure your ticket or sponsorship today at hysky.org. Don’t miss your chance to attend or support this transformative event!

Sponsorship brochure: https://www.hysky.org/_files/ugd/6d141a_7c9db8c34d3b4ef2a17850b36ad96128.pdf