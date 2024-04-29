NewHydrogen CEO shares expert hydrogen technology insights from Cal State prof

Steve Hill spoke with Dr. David Blekhman about the innovative use of H2 for energy independence.

NewHydrogen, a developer of a ground-breaking hydrogen technology to produce the world’s cheapest green H2, recently shared a podcast in which its CEO, Steve Hill, talks with Dr. David Blekhman – a professor at Cal State University Los Angeles – about the innovative use of technologies including hydrogen, battery storage, electrolyzers, fuel cells, and solar for energy independence.

The conversation covered everything from off grid power solutions to extreme sports.

Dr. Blekhman, who is also listed as a Google Scholar, is no stranger to discussing hydrogen technology applications. In addition to serving as the technical director for the Hydrogen Research and Fueling Facility, he is a regular contributor regarding innovative uses of hydrogen technology and other clean tech on Forbes.com. Dr. Blekhman’s research interests are many, including hydrogen infrastructure, fuel cells, hybrid and electric vehicles and alternative and renewable energy, among others.

Throughout the podcast, Hill and Dr. Blekhman discussed various uses and interests regarding H2 tech. Their conversation ranged from innovative off grid energy solutions to the use of hydrogen in extreme sports like Formula 1 and Extreme H, a new hydrogen racing championship that is slated to launch next year (2025).

The drive for hydrogen technology integration is heavily dependent on cost-effective H2 production.

Though there is a lot of promise for hydrogen technology in many sectors, including hydrogen trucking and long-distance transportation, one of the major obstacles in the way of large-scale hydrogen production is its cost.

During the podcast, Dr. Blekhman commented on the current challenges of scaling up hydrogen production, saying that developing cost-effective hydrogen production methods is important to make H2 mainstream. “I believe that hydrogen should be as cheap as the market allows,” Dr. Blekhman said.

In addition to cheaper production costs, Dr. Blekhman highlighted the need for education in ground-breaking H2 technologies as well as the need for workforce development.

NewHydrogen is dedicated to producing cost-effective green hydrogen.

NewHydrogen could pave the way for cost-effective H2 production with its breakthrough hydrogen technology called ThermoLoop, which uses water and heat instead of electricity to generate green hydrogen.

Check out the podcast.

For a more in-depth experience, you can listen to the full podcast, which is just over 27 minutes long. NewHydrogen has shared the interesting conversation between their CEO and Dr. Blekhman for free. You can listen to the podcast here.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.