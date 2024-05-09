Plug Power and AGA team up for green ammonia production in Australia

Plug will supply its electrolyzers to be used at a world-class facility.

US-based green hydrogen solutions leader, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australian company, Allied Green Ammonia (AGA), which excels at producing green ammonia. The collaboration will see Plug Power supply as much as 3 gigawatts (GW) of electrolyzer capacity for a hydrogen to ammonia facility that AGA currently has in the works.

The proposed location for the facility was strategically chosen.

The hydrogen to green ammonia facility has been proposed for the Northern Territory of Australia, Gove Peninsula. Here, it can reportedly tap into abundant energy resources and strong energy infrastructure and is strategically aligned with Asia’s trading partnerships.

More to the point, the location of the production facility is geographically positioned to meet the growing needs of Allied Green Ammonia’s intended customers. It will supply these customers with a secure and reliable source of renewably produced ammonia from the region.

A 2500 metric TPD green ammonia process.

AGA’s upcoming hydrogen to ammonia plant will operate a 2500 metric ton-per-day (TPD) green ammonia process. According to a recent Plug Power news release, green hydrogen generated by Plug’s electrolyzers can aid in decarbonizing the process of producing ammonia. This is achieved by displacing Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) techniques. The company’s pressurized (40 bar) electrolyers also reduce downstream compression requirements. Moreover, due to the electrolyzers’ high-temperature combustion capability, the extracted oxygen from electrolysis-based H2 can improve efficiency in furnaces and in industrial power plants.

“Ammonia producers have recognized the substantial advantages of cost and carbon reduction through electrolysis-based hydrogen,” said Andy Marsh, Plug Power CEO.

Marsh added that Plug’s expertise in building and operating large-scale H2 production facilities and their PEM electrolyzer manufacturing capability makes them an ideal partner to support AGA’s 3GW project. The 3GW electrolyzer supply is slated to begin delivery in the first quarter of 2027.

Why green ammonia?

Green ammonia results from a process where ammonia is 100% renewable and carbon-free. One way to produce this clean ammonia is by using hydrogen from water electrolysis and nitrogen separated from the air. Many believe that renewably sourced ammonia can be a significant clean fuel source for producing energy and powering ships among other solutions and applications.

Once up and running, AGA’s facility is anticipated to be one of the world’s most energy efficient green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

