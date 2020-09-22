2nd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2021), 2nd September 2021, Glasgow, Scotland

Share this...

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2020 — After having a successful IHAC 2020 (virtual), Hy-Hybrid Energy is pleased to invite you to attend the 2nd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2021) to be held in Glasgow, Scotland on 2nd September 2021.

IHAC 2021 will focus on the use of hydrogen in aviation, the associated benefits, and emerging challenges. The event is an opportunity to connect with experts in the industry and an open invitation to all stakeholders to participate in the next wave of hydrogen in aviation.

Hy-Hybrid Energy’s CEO, Dr. Naveed Akhtar says: “It was very clear to see the huge interest at IHAC 2020 (virtual) while ‘discussing hydrogen in air’. Let’s aim to meet in person at IHAC 2021 to further exchange the dialogues on this very emerging but harder to abate topic, aviation decarbonisation.”

Conference Agenda

The conference will cover the emerging developments in any of the following hydrogen and/or hydrogen-battery hybrid powered applications:

• Commercial/private airplanes, Gliders, Space shuttles, Rockets

• Helicopters, Drones, Parachutes, Air taxis, Hot air balloons

• Airships

• Powertrains: Hybrid-electric, Hydrogen turbine & Fuel cells

• Renewable Hydrogen Carrier Fuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs)

• On Airport- stationary and mobile ground support equipment (GSE)

• Production, storage & refuelling infrastructure for Hydrogen & Renewable Hydrogen Carrier Fuels or e-Fuels

• Hydrogen safety in aviation

• Codes, certification standards & regulations for hydrogen use in aviation

Call for Abstracts/Registration:

https://www.hy-hybrid.com/ihac-2021

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, we are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production, and support both low and high temperature fuel cell technology.

Visit: http://www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, [email protected]