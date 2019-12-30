A Toshiba mobile hydrogen fuel cell system to be available for ships, trains and trucks

The new hydrogen (H2) system from Toshiba is to be delivered and tested in a fuel cell ship.

A mobile hydrogen fuel cell system created by Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS) was delivered to a fuel cell ship in Japan that has started demonstration of the verification by Nomura Real Estate Group (NREG), Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology (TUMSAT), and TOSHIBA BUILDING Corporation.

The new mobile system is different compared to other stationary fuel cell systems.

Due to its simplified design and the improvements of its packaging, the mobile hydrogen fuel cell system from Toshiba is different compared to other systems. For instance, the 30-kilowatt (kW) system’s volume per unit power output is decreased to a 1/3 in comparison to a stationary fuel cell system.

The new system developed by Toshiba ESS has been designed to be suitable to install for ships, trucks and railways. The H2 system can produce power in as little as one minute and generates less noise compared to standard ship engines.

The system is also compliant with the safety guidelines created by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan (MLIT).

The ship will test the mobile hydrogen fuel cell system at sea.

This isn’t the first time a fuel cell system designed by Toshiba has been tested in a hydrogen-powered vessel. Back in October 2016, the Raicho N fuel cell ship began demonstration tests with Toshiba’s 3.5kW H2 fuel cell system as part of a joint research project between TUMSAT and NREG TOSHIBA BUILDING Corporation.

This time around, a fuel cell ship will be equipped with the larger 30kW pure hydrogen system and will test the system at sea. The ship passed the Temporary Navigation Permit Inspection of Japan Craft Inspection Organization this past October.

The upcoming trials will be followed with additional investigations. The achievement experienced from this validation experiment will reportedly be verified utilizing the safety guideline for fuel cell ships by the MLIT.

This mobile hydrogen fuel cell system test is one more H2 project green lighted in Japan. Recently, the nation made world history with the launch of the Hydrogen Frontier, the first liquid hydrogen carrier ship to set sail at sea.