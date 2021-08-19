Camarillo, CA: Advanced Structural Technologies, Inc. (AST) today announced that it has obtained the Department of Transportation’s certification UN ISO 11119-2 to design and manufacture its cylinders for high pressure hydrogen gas storage, for worldwide usage.

The new large diameter hydrogen storage vessels will be sold under the name H2-MAXTM to signify its unique product characteristics, particularly its unique faster and complete filling capability.

Key Benefits of H2-MAX Cylinders

▪ Largest diameter Type III cylinder for hydrogen applications in the market

⮚ Custom cylinder diameters fabricated in-house

▪ Seamless, one-piece aluminum liner

⮚ Inherent leak before burst failure mode

⮚ Superior heat tolerance for extended cylinder life

⮚ Higher impact tolerance for increased safety

▪ Faster and complete filling with significant benefits

⮚ Efficient and complete fills in extreme temperatures

⮚ Reduced fueling cost; superior heat dissipation requires no chilling during filling process

⮚ More complete fueling reduces range anxiety

▪ Extended life cylinders

⮚ No replacement needed after exposure to high temperatures

⮚ Surpassed testing requirements to meet maximum cylinder life

H2-MAX cylinders are designed for hydrogen storage in various applications for zero-emission and sustainable mobility solutions with service pressure of 350 bar (5,076 psi).

“The large diameter of the H2-MAX allows for fewer cylinders, valves, and PRDs; thus, minimizing potential leak points due to the reduced number of fittings and connection points required when compared to a traditional hydrogen storage system designed with conventional cylinders”, says Kevin Black, Engineering Manager for AST.

For sales inquiries, contact [email protected]

About Advanced Structural Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Structural Technologies, Inc. is a world-leading manufacturer, specializing in rotary forging, metal spinning, and flowforming aluminum, and other alloys into complex shapes.

With locations in Camarillo and Oxnard, California, AST has over 150,000 ft2 of manufacturing facilities. With over 20 years of experience, AST is a world leader in space/aerospace, and forged wheels for the automotive aftermarket and military wheel applications.

Using its vast experience and knowledge in metalforming, AST has expanded into the alternative energy market with seamless, customizable diameter liners/cylinders. Known for its expertise in forging complex shapes that are single-piece, AST products are used by world-renown companies for their various applications.

AST offers a full range of engineering and manufacturing capabilities, which gives them the ability to innovate and maintain the top quality and excellence that AST customers have come to know.

For more information, please visit www.ASTforgetech.com