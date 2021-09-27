September 2021: Utilities Employees Credit Union, Reading, Pennsylvania has earned the prestigious “Best of Bauer Credit Union” status from BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation’s Premier Credit Union and Bank Rating Firm. This distinction is reserved solely for institutions that have earned Bauer’s highest (5-Star) rating consistently for at least 25 years. (This marks the 125th consecutive quarter for Utilities Employees Credit Union.) Bauer congratulates Utilities Employees Credit Union on its achievement. To earn a 5-Star rating, the credit union must excel under a rigorous, independent analysis of its financial condition. Utilities Employees Credit Union is well-positioned to continue to support its membership as we navigate through our ever-changing circumstances.

“The team at Utilities Employees Credit Union knows its members and is keenly aware that those members are also owners. Whichever side of the counter a person stands on, they have a vested interest in the financial health of the institution. Member-owners don’t just want to know their credit union is strong, they need to know, especially when maneuvering through the financial hurdles of a pandemic”, asserts Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “Utilities Employees Credit Union’s financial strength gives it the resources to guide its members through to the other side – for the benefit of both sides of the counter.”

Established in 1934, Utilities Employees Credit Union has been a source of strength and stability for its members for 87 years. No matter what circumstances we are facing, you can always rely on Utilities Employees Credit Union’s dedicated team. Whether at the branch, by phone or online at uecu.org, they are at your service.

Utilities Employees Credit Union: “WE’RE HERE FOR YOU!”

Bank and Credit Union data compiled from financial data for the period noted, as reported to federal regulators. The financial data obtained from these sources is consistently reliable, although; the accuracy and completeness of the data cannot be guaranteed by BauerFinancial, Inc. Since 1983, BauerFinancial has relied upon this data in its judgment and in rendering its opinion (e.g. determination of star ratings). BauerFinancial, Inc. is not a financial advisor; it is an independent bank research firm. No institution can pay for or opt out of a BauerFinancial rating. Star-ratings are all available for free at bauerfinancial.com.

About Utilities Employees Credit Union

UECU, a not-for-profit financial cooperative, has been helping members and their families reach their life-long financial goals for over 85 years. Located in Wyomissing, PA, the Credit Union serves its 47,000 members nationwide with convenient online and mobile banking services. Without shareholders or branches to maintain, UECU pays members back with no to low fees, cashback rewards, savings rates consistently higher than the national average, BaZing checking benefits, and affordable rates on loans, credit cards, and mortgages. Lifetime membership benefits include financial education, access to financial and retirement planning services, insurance services, and more. Credit union membership is open to Utility and Energy employees and families nationwide, as well as Pennsylvania residents.

UECU is among the six percent of US credit unions to receive the Best of Bauer Status for having earned BauerFinancial’s 5-Star Rating for financial strength for over 30 years! UECU has also been ranked as one of the top 200 healthiest credit unions in the US by DepositAccounts.com. To learn more about UECU’s exclusive member benefits, visit https://uecu.org/ or call 800.288.6423.