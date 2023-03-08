Bloom Energy fuel cells successfully used aboard luxury cruise ship

This was the first major marine deployment of the company’s fuel cells.

Bloom Energy fuel cells demonstrated effectiveness in their first major marine deployment aboard a luxury cruise ship built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique (CdA).

The fuel cells supplied auxiliary power to the MSC World Europa.

The 150kW solid oxide fuel cell platform from Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) delivered auxiliary power to the MSC World Europa, a luxury cruise ship built by CdA and operated by MSC Cruises.

The fuel cells demonstrated a significant increase in electrical efficiency while the ship was docked in Qatar in November and December, for the 2022 World Cup. The Bloom Energy fuel cells used liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is currently one of the cleanest marine fuels available.

Demonstrating 60% electrical efficiency while the ship was in port, the Bloom Energy Server displayed a notable improvement over existing high-efficiency power systems, and a decrease of carbon emissions by 30% with zero methane slippage. According to the Bloom Energy news release announcing the effective fuel cell demonstration, higher efficiency and reduced carbon emissions will be vital to ship operators while their vessels are in port.

Bloom Energy fuel cells can lower in-port pollution.

Bloom Energy fuel cells can help to dramatically reduce in-port “hotelling” pollution by supplying low-emission power. This is seen as a significant step toward achieving the goal of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to decarbonize the shipping industry by decreasing the shipping’s greenhouse gas emissions by half compared to 2008 levels.

“Bloom Energy fuel cells have shown their effectiveness in decarbonizing land-based industries. With the deployment by Chantiers de l’Atlantique, we have now proven that they will be effective in decarbonizing shipping, both in port and on the high seas,” said senior director, marine, for Bloom Energy, Suminder Singh.

Bloom’s “future-proof platform” is IMO 2040- and 2050-ready, according to the company. It is capable of operating using LNG, blended hydrogen, hydrogen, and ammonia. So far, the Energy Server platform has passed two crucial safety reviews, Bureau Veritas and the American Bureau of Shipping New Technology Qualification Process.

Beyond deploying Bloom Energy Fuel Cells in the cruise ship it built, CdA has also signed an MoU with Bloom to work together on developing future multi-MW installations on board marine vessels.

Join in the conversation and help shape the future of hydrogen energy by voting in our poll today – See Below: