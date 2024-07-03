Bramble Energy’s hydrogen tech gets closer to transforming the transportation sector

The company has reached a significant milestone in the HEIDI project.

Bramble Energy, a UK-based technology company specializing in renewable energy semiconductor manufacturing, announced it has reached a significant milestone in the Hydrogen Electric Integrated Drivetrain Initiative (HEIDI) project.

Preventing nearly 6 million tons of CO2 emissions.

The HEIDI project is expected to save almost 6 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) from being emitted, with the goal being to develop a first-of-its-kind hydrogen double-decker bus. Now, one year after the £12.7 million ($16 million) landmark project kicked off, the concept designs for the fuel cell system, H2 storage, and double-decker bus have been completed and the vehicle is heading to the manufacturing phase.

The HEIDI project is the result of a partnership between Bramble Energy, Equipmake, Aeristech, and the University of Bath. It is funded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK as part of the Automotive Transformation fund.

The hydrogen double-decker bus has been designed similarly to standard London double deckers.

The bus features Bramble’s innovative, low-cost printed circuit board fuel cell (PCBFC™) technology. The flexible fuel cell design makes it possible for the bus to accommodate 86 passengers, similar to traditional London double-deckers.

Early testing of the fuel cell stacks reveal results for power output at bus level are promising. Additionally, simulations that were carried out predict the hydrogen bus – using 350 bar hydrogen -will have a range of up to 280 miles on UK bus routes. If this range is achieved as predicted, the H2 double decker will surpass the average daily distance of standard London buses, which have a range of 100 – 200 miles.

“This new milestone for HEIDI brings us one step closer to revolutionising public transport with our innovative PCBFC™ technology,” Bramble Energy CCO Dr. Vidal Bharath commented in a recent company news release. Bharath added that the company’s tech provides commercial vehicles with a “viable path to net-zero emissions”.

Transforming the energy sector to solve global challenges.

Bramble Energy is on a mission to drive transformational change in the energy sector across the globe. The significant progress that has been made in HEIDI demonstrated the company’s approach to manufacturability, scalability, and quick innovation in creating technologies with a focus of finding solutions to solve global challenges.

In the next phase of the HEIDI projects, Bramble Energy and its partners will begin manufacturing the fuel cell stack, fuel cell system, hydrogen storage, and other key components.