Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit StumbleUpon Tumblr

Humboldt University and HZB have agreed to establish the facility for joint use in Adlershof.

Humboldt Universität in Berlin and Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) have signed an agreement for the purpose of creating a joint catalysis research laboratory in the university’s IRIS building.

The building gat the university is an ideal location for a new lab examining key renewable energy tech.

The conditions available in the IRIS building are already ideal for a new catalysis research laboratory developing technology and processes required for a climate neutral economy. Its environment is optimal for complex material systems research and development. Berlin’s science landscape has been building a considerable name for itself when it comes to catalysis research.

The agreement between Humboldt University and HZB has occurred as a part of the Excellence Initiative. This has encouraged UniSysCat and other new clusters to be created by research institutes to make it possible to combine efforts, knowledge and resources. This has been particularly important in the pursuit of green hydrogen.

--------------------------------------------------------------------- Environmental Quotes To Remember - “ Renewable energy is proven technology, the price is dropping, the rest of the world is going that way, that's where our investment should be going as well.” - Bob Brown ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Green hydrogen has been driving many science and tech collaborations such as the catalysis research laboratory.

Within the cooperation agreement between the university and HZB, part of the Berlin-Adlershof-based IRIS (Integrative Research Institute for the Sciences) labs will receive additional equipment for investigating and developing heterogeneous catalyst systems. This state-of-the-art lab provides over 14,750 square feet of laboratory, communication and office space.

The new lab will have an open plan and will have laboratory reactors installed for determining material systems catalytic activity and selectivity. The basement will also be equipped with electron microscopes in order to provide researchers with the ability to study catalysts in action. Further investigation methods to be used will include photoelectron, X-ray diffraction, Raman and UV-vis spectroscopy.

The researchers in the catalysis research laboratory will also be working closely in additive manufacturing processes, the thin-film technology field, as well as nanostructuring and synthesis models. The IRYS research building complements those goals by providing the open concept space for experts from a spectrum of disciplines to work with each other. The lab’s concept has a particular focus on forming physical-chemical understandings of complex interfaces.