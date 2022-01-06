Clean Hydrogen production at more than 1000 LPM — electric power not required

Clean Hydrogen production at more than 1000 LPM — electric power not required

January 6, 2022 0 By Press Release

Pure, clean hydrogen can be produced at ANY rate, and at ANY pressure, limited only by the design of the production chamber. 

Unlike electrolysis, NO electrical power is required during the operation of the process to produce hydrogen.  The only electrical power required is for control operations and pumping fuel into the production chamber. 

Clean Hydrogen production

The process produces pure hydrogen, not HHO. 

The ONLY fuels required are water and aluminum, in the form of pellets or ground-up aluminum cans.  The water can be tap water or sea water.  Deionized or purified water is not required.  The process uses a catalyst which is NOT consumed during the process; thereby making the cost of the catalyst very low after the initial catalyst is produced and added to the process at the first startup.  The cost of the catalyst is low, because it is only carbon; converted into a catalyst using a simple process described online at  https://www.phillipsexport.com/hydrogen 

The only by-product is aluminum hydroxide. 

When the aluminum hydroxide is dried, it automatically becomes aluminum oxide,  Al2O3 , which can be sold for more than the cost of the aluminum pellets used for the fuel.  Al2O3 is the world’s most-used abrasive material and it is also the feedstock for producing ceramic materials.

This process is called CC-HOD; Catalytic Carbon Hydrogen On Demand. 

This method of high-volume hydrogen production is optimized for high-volume, high flow rate, low cost hydrogen production.  The energy used to drive the process comes from exothermic release of heat during the chemical conversion of water to hydrogen and Al2O3 . Howard Phillips, inventor of CC-HOD, announced that “The process is available for use by research labs or for commercial production.  Inquiries are invited from laboratories who seek to include this process in proposals and programs funded by governments to develop clean hydrogen production technology.”

Sign up and get your free access to our ebook here…

Receive our new flip ebook "Hydrogen Now & in The Future" today + our weekly H2 newsletter filled with the latest energy trends.

Invalid email address
CategoryHydrogen companies Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hydrogen news Science
Tagsclean hydrogen how to make hydrogen fuel hydrogen commercial production hydrogen company hydrogen production technology hydrogen research no electricity needed science news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.