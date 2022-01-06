Pure, clean hydrogen can be produced at ANY rate, and at ANY pressure, limited only by the design of the production chamber.

Unlike electrolysis, NO electrical power is required during the operation of the process to produce hydrogen. The only electrical power required is for control operations and pumping fuel into the production chamber.

The process produces pure hydrogen, not HHO.

The ONLY fuels required are water and aluminum, in the form of pellets or ground-up aluminum cans. The water can be tap water or sea water. Deionized or purified water is not required. The process uses a catalyst which is NOT consumed during the process; thereby making the cost of the catalyst very low after the initial catalyst is produced and added to the process at the first startup. The cost of the catalyst is low, because it is only carbon; converted into a catalyst using a simple process described online at https://www.phillipsexport.com/hydrogen

The only by-product is aluminum hydroxide.

When the aluminum hydroxide is dried, it automatically becomes aluminum oxide, Al 2 O 3 , which can be sold for more than the cost of the aluminum pellets used for the fuel. Al 2 O 3 is the world’s most-used abrasive material and it is also the feedstock for producing ceramic materials.

This process is called CC-HOD; Catalytic Carbon Hydrogen On Demand.

This method of high-volume hydrogen production is optimized for high-volume, high flow rate, low cost hydrogen production. The energy used to drive the process comes from exothermic release of heat during the chemical conversion of water to hydrogen and Al 2 O 3 . Howard Phillips, inventor of CC-HOD, announced that “The process is available for use by research labs or for commercial production. Inquiries are invited from laboratories who seek to include this process in proposals and programs funded by governments to develop clean hydrogen production technology.”