52 Clean hydrogen projects funded millions from US DoE through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

The Department of Energy announced that projects in 24 states will receive the funding

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the US Department of Energy (DoE) has announced that it is pouring $750 million into 52 clean hydrogen projects located in 24 states across the country.

The goal is to boost low- and zero-carbon H2 for energy

The funding is a part of a broader strategy to give low- and zero-carbon clean hydrogen projects a boost in the United States in order to meet electricity demand while simultaneously decarbonizing.

Much of the funding is geared toward the production of electrolyzers needed to produce the H2, and the fuel cells needed to use it. Electrolyzers split water molecules to obtain the hydrogen that can then be stored and used to produce electricity, from which the only emission is water vapor.

Part of a $7 billion investment into clean hydrogen hubs

The total of $7 billion funds to be invested through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are being divided into hydrogen hubs located in seven US regions.

This latest funding round of $750 million is specific to H2 production and use through electrolyzers and fuel cells. Moreover, the electrolyzers used to produce the H2 will be powered by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

1.3 million tons of low-carbon energy

The electrolyzers receiving funds from this DoE investment will each be able to generate 1.3 million tons of clean hydrogen per year. This is the equivalent amount needed to power about 14,000 US homes.

Moreover, there will be enough fuel cells manufactured to power 15 percent of the medium- and heavy-duty trucks sold in the country per year, according to data released by the Department of Energy.

According to Jennifer M. Granholm, Energy Secretary, in a prepared statement, the projects will together “supercharge our progress” and will help to securely establish the United States as a clean hydrogen leader. This long-term strategy will be “felt across the nation for generations,” she added.

Closing thoughts

While this federal investment into clean hydrogen is not without its controversy, it does have the potential to provide the United States with substantial support in decarbonization, boost the development of a domestic H2 economy, and ensure the US is a top global player for this type of energy.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.