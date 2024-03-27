WVU engineers could cut clean hydrogen costs with help from federal funding

West Virginia University (WVU) has received a total of $15.8 million to research H2 projects.

The federal funding WVU researchers received to pursue their clean hydrogen projects is part of funds authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a law designated to support research aimed at slashing the costs of producing clean H2 to $1 per kilogram. Three U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) grants totaling $15.8 million were awarded to WVU studies.

Improving SOEC technology.

The clean hydrogen projects that have received funding all focus on solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) technology. SOECs use electrolysis, a process that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. This process is powered by electricity, including renewable energy sources like wind and solar power to produce hydrogen.

Specifically, the projects, which are happening at the WVU Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, will focus on improving the design or manufacturing of this H2 tech.

Three different clean hydrogen projects with a similar goal.

One of the clean hydrogen projects will receive $9.3 million in DOE funds. Led by Edward Sabolsky, a professor in the Department of Mechanical, Materials and Aerospace Engineering, the goal of the project is to design a furnace that uses microwave energy for heat for SOEC manufacturing.

Xingbo Liu, professor, associate dean for research and Statler Chair of Engineering, who is in the same department as Sabolsky, seeks to develop a “proton-conducting” SOEC that can outperform traditional “oxygen-conducting” SOECs. Liu’s research group has received $4.5 million in funding.

Wenyuan Li, assistant professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, is also focusing efforts on improving SOECs manufacturing. Li received $2 million in funds for his project, but instead of focusing on microwaves like Sabolsky, Li and his team are concentrating on a process known as “ultrafast high-temperature sintering”. This process can reach temperatures as high as 2,000°C within minutes. What makes this significant is that compared to traditional systems, Li’s design improves time efficiency and energy as well as lowers costs for capital, maintenance, and labor, all while decreasing energy consumption and carbon emissions

Will West Virginia become a leader in the hydrogen economy?

The three WVU teams have a shared goal of developing improved SOEC systems to generate clean hydrogen that can be used in all industries currently relying on fossil power sources for transportation and manufacturing.

According to Liu, the tech that is being developed by researchers is going to help West Virginia “leverage the natural gas” it has in the Marcellus Shale to produce “cheap, clean hydrogen.” Liu also said that the work happening at WVU will help to make the region “a leader in the hydrogen economy.”

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.