Climate crisis is only six months away, says energy chief

The International Energy Agency head has warned of the need to prevent a surge in emissions.

Experts are warning that the planet has only six months to change directions away from a looming climate crisis. This includes a sudden explosive rebounding in greenhouse gas emissions post-lockdown.

Suddenly returning to full greenhouse gas emission levels could overwhelm catastrophe prevention efforts.

“This year is the last time we have, if we are not to see a carbon rebound,” said International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol.

Over the next few months, governments around the world intend to invest $9 trillion on saving their economies from the devastation left by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to IEA data. This year’s stimulus packages will help to decide the size and direction of the world economy over the next three years, said Birol. Inside that time, however, climate targets will move well out of reach if emissions don’t begin a sharp and permanent decline.

The next 3 years where the world will be on its climate crisis path over the next 30 years and more.

“The next three years will determine the course of the next 30 years and beyond,” said Birol as quoted by the Guardian. “If we do not [take action] we will surely see a rebound in emissions. If emissions rebound, it is very difficult to see how they will be brought down in future. This is why we are urging governments to have sustainable recovery packages.”

In April, the world watched its CO2 emissions plummet by a 17 percent global average when compared to the same time in 2019. That said, the emissions numbers have already returned to within about 5 percent of the emissions levels recorded for May and June 2019.

The IEA – the world’s energy analysis gold standard – published a report last week to help to understand and guide climate crisis prevention efforts. It represents the first worldwide green recovery blueprint. It underscores energy generation and consumption reforms as a primary area of focus.