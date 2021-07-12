Get the Most Our of Your Electric Bike Battery

Share this...

In its 200-year history, the bicycle has provided fun, exercise, and an efficient form of transportation. With today’s emphasis on reducing one’s carbon footprint, the bike is enjoying a resurgence as a means of getting around. Riding a bicycle requires physical exertion, especially on longer trips that involve climbing hills. This is exactly what you want when riding as a workout, but you may not wish to arrive at your destination tired and sweaty. This is where an electric bike can fulfill a need. More than a bicycle, less than a moped, an e-bike has an electric motor to provide pedal assist or a throttle to get through those more challenging stretches of road. Like anything that runs on electricity, an e-bike needs a power source. A rechargeable lithium ion battery provides the spark to keep your bike going. Batteries do eventually run out of juice., so you will want to get the maximum mileage out of every charge. Here are some tips to help you do just that.

How to Charge for Maximum Life

The way you charge your battery, regardless of the brand, can have a big impact on its life and how long it lasts on each ride. It’s good practice when using your charger for electric bike to avoid going to 100% each time. Batteries degrade faster the higher the voltage you charge them to. It is a good idea to charge them fully every few weeks. This can boost the capacity of the battery. Another practice to extend its life is to not let it become fully discharge. When the charge reaches about 30%, get it on the charger. Always refer to your e-bike manual for specifics.

Don’t Overuse the Pedal Assist

It’s just common sense that the more you use the electric motor on you e-bike, the faster the battery will run down. The pedal assist is usually adjustable and using it often and on the maximum setting can consume power very quickly. It is a bike, so do some of the work and leave the pedal assist for the steepest hills. When planning your trip, try to avoid steep hills if possible.



Keep Your Bike Well-Maintained

Anything that makes the motor work harder will require more battery power. For this reason, it is a good idea to maintain your e-bike and keeping it running at its best. About once a month, clean and oil the chain. Keeping the tires properly inflated is essential too. You should purchase a pressure gauge and bicycle pump so you can check the tires before starting each trip. The recommended pressure is embossed on the side of the tire. An annual trip to a repair shop for an inspection, adjustment, and repair of any problems is the icing on the cake. When your e-bike runs smoothly, your battery lasts longer.

Read the Battery Indicator Correctly

The indicator shows how fully charged the battery is. It does not show you how much longer the battery will last or how much further you can ride. Keep in mind that as a battery loses charge, it works less efficiently. That means the fewer bars you see on the indicator, the faster the battery will lose juice. Bearing this in mind, when the indicator hits 50%, it’s time to head for someplace you can charge it.

The bicycle can provide a good workout and be quite useful for getting around. As pedaling can put a strain on the body, for hills and long distances, an electric bike may be a better choice. Follow these tips to get the most mileage and life out of your battery.