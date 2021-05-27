Share this...

An electric car is the future of mobility, and everyone knows how it has a positive effect on the planet. Zero emissions mean less pollution, while less pollution means the environment is greener. As far as eco-friendly transportation is concerned, electric cars play an important role.

Today, there are a handful of electric vehicles on sale. If you have plans of buying an electric vehicle, you can choose the right car based on the following:

Maintenance History

It is always recommendable asking a dealer or a previous owner about maintenance history, particularly for service records they can provide. However, apart from windshield wiper replacement and regular tire rotation, electric vehicles need little maintenance.

This means you might receive some receipts. Even brakes can last longer on electric vehicles because they bring a charge to car batteries through regeneration.

Range

Many electric vehicles provide a range of more than 200 miles on a charge. Think of the miles you put on your vehicle every day. Many individuals will not experience range anxiety during the daily community, but they may charge up their vehicles every night at home.

Many factors dictate the range of electric cars. For example, your range may diminish when you use climate control. How hard you drive, and your driving habit may also have an effect. This means, the faster you drive your car, the more power you may use and the quicker you need to recharge.

Costs

Some individuals purchase electric vehicles because they get fascinated by the technology behind them, while others make decisions based on the ethical desire to keep the environment clean. Though for many individuals, electric cars must make financial sense, which means you have to consider the cost.

Although electric cars have more purchase costs compared to diesel and petrol vehicles, they have lower running costs because maintenance, fuel, and tax costs are significantly cheaper.

Charging Requirements

Typically, new EVs come with a dedicated charger from dealers, which you can mount on the garage wall. This is convenient, but there are other cheaper options. You may use a charging lead provided the power-point for transferring electricity is running well.

More often than not, this charging lead is accompanied by a 15 amp plug that has an earth pin, ensuring it is plugged into a rate socket. You need to check with your electrician if the onboard charger can meet your needs.

Battery Life

Similar to a TV remote, mobile phone, or laptop, an EV’s battery may start to degrade with time, regardless of how much it got used. A good car dealership may offer you detailed reports on the health of the battery. Though you may charge used electric cars to 100% and see what the range will say. By comparing this with an original rating, you will have a rough idea of what is left.

Some EVs may also display the health of their battery, either in the display screen or instrument cluster. Many drivers don’t add more than 50 miles to odometers. If you want to use an EV for your commute, a shorter range will just be great.

Incentives

Most EV buyers get surprised to learn that there are many incentives in the form of dollars offered from your utility and the state and federal government. Though every incentive has its own fine print and website to explore, making it difficult to research.

If you find it hard to research, you can use the EV incentive calculator to generate a quote of your incentives in just a few seconds based on your zip code, car model, and income.

Maximal Power

At times, the maximal power can be found at a maximum speed. This is in the case where the car goes at high speed. Basically, this will translate to having a powerful motor that can go through every condition the car will be submitted to.

A maximal power also allows EVs to maintain and reach a constant speed under speed conditions and stringent slopes. To calculate the maximal power, you must have a simulator, which takes in the friction coefficient of the car. Unlike a combustion engine, the peak power of EVs will not be sustained continuously, and it might be over-engineered to handle the worse hill climb conditions without constraints.

Safety

People usually question whether the new technological advancements are safe, and this is true when it comes to electric vehicles. Similar to conventional models, electric vehicles are held to similar safety standards. As a matter of fact, 12 out of 15 EVs have attained a maximum five-star rating.

EV batteries are also safe. According to some studies, the likelihood of explosion or fire from electric car batteries is lower or the same as those of conventional fuels.

Final Remarks!

Buying a new vehicle is a challenging decision, and the calculations might get more convoluted when you include electricity in the equation.

However, it doesn’t have to be a complicated affair as long as you put safety, maximal power, batter capabilities, and charging requirements into consideration.