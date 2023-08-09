On the Road with an Electric Car: 6 Must-Haves in a Traveler’s Kit

Electric vehicles, or EVs, have become increasingly popular in recent years. More people have been turning to these vehicles for a gas-free driving experience. According to Experian, almost 2 million electric cars are running on the road in the U.S. currently.

If you drive one, there are certain things you need to take with you when traveling with an EV. You might encounter breakdowns or emergencies on the road. One example is getting stuck on the road without charging stations nearby to power your vehicle.

Due to the unique powering system of EVs, which runs only on electricity, you must bring specific items when traveling. So, to ensure safety during breakdowns and have peace of mind traveling, look at the following items you must bring with you during your travels with an EV.

Emergency Roadside Kit

An emergency roadside kit is essential for travelers to ensure safety during a breakdown or emergency. A typical emergency roadside kit everyone must have, whether driving an EV or not, would consist of breakdown triangles, a flashlight, an emergency rain poncho, insulated gloves, and other essential tools like screwdrivers, pliers, sockets, spanners, and ratchets.

Portable EV Charger

A portable EV charger, or an Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), is a compact and portable charging solution for EVs. These small and portable chargers allow EV users to charge their vehicles wherever a compatible power source is available. The portable EV chargers on the market provide diverse charging speeds and voltage levels to meet various charging needs.

Its portability and flexibility are just one of the benefits of a portable EV charger. It can also be utilized in various locations, allowing you to charge your vehicle wherever there is an electrical outlet. Some portable EV chargers even include intelligent features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, which allows you to monitor and manage the charging process from your phone.

Type 2 to Type 2 BYO Charging Cable

You will still need a charging cable if you are lucky to have found a charging station. A Type 2 to Type 2 BYO Charging Cable will help you connect your electric vehicle’s Type 2 charging port to a Type 2 socket at a charging station or wall box.

It allows you to charge your EV at various public charging points equipped with Type 2 connectors. This BYO charging cable is portable and easy to use, providing flexibility in charging your electric vehicle wherever a compatible charging station is available.

Heavy-duty EV Charger Extension Cords

When on the road with an EV, you may encounter charging stations with limited availability or occupied by other vehicles. With a heavy-duty EV charger extension cord, you can park your vehicle wherever it is vacant, not so far from the charging station, and easily connect it to the power source.

Since these extension cords allow you to extend the reach of your EV charger, it provides flexibility in accessing charging stations, especially in situations where the charging station may be a bit farther away from your vehicle.

EV Charger Plug Cover

The EV charger plug cover is a protective device that shields an electric vehicle’s charging port from dirt, debris, and harsh weather conditions causing harm or disturbances to the charging process.

An EV Charger plug cover is typically made of waterproof canvas. It includes two magnetic strips to attach to the car and a Velcro strap to secure it to the charger’s wire, ensuring a tight seal and offering rain and snow protection.

Portable Tire Inflator

Another thing to consider when traveling is the condition of the tires. Tires are one of the common problems encountered by travelers. A portable tire inflator will be an essential tool to solve tire problems.

A portable tire inflator is a small piece of equipment used to inflate tires on the go. It is meant to hook into a vehicle’s power socket or connect to a portable power source, allowing for easy tire inflation even while driving along the road. In addition, portable tire inflators often have a pressure gauge that allows users to monitor and maintain the required tire pressure for optimal performance and safety on the road.

Getting Stuck With an EV

But what is the difference between getting stuck with an EV and a gasoline car? Why do we need these items in our traveler’s kit when driving with an EV?

While electric vehicles (EVs) have many advantages over regular gasoline vehicles, being stranded with an EV can be more challenging than a traditional car.

Power Source

EVs and regular cars have different power sources. Since an EV typically has a shorter range than gasoline cars, if you run out of battery power in an EV, it’s impossible to walk to a gas station and refill the tank like you could with a gas vehicle.

EV charging infrastructure is not as widely available as gas stations, so finding a charging station can be difficult when driving long distances. Additionally, charging an EV can take significantly longer than filling up a gas car, even when using a fast-charging station.

EV and Cold Weather

While EVs have several potential advantages over gasoline cars, they can experience challenges in extremely cold weather, such as reduced battery performance and potential loss of power, which affects heating. On the other hand, gasoline cars can benefit from the waste heat generated by the internal combustion engine, providing residual heat even when the engine is off.

To Wrap it Up

Remember, having the right tools and equipment is vital to a successful trip. Straying with an EV can present more challenges than a regular gasoline vehicle. That is why bringing the traveler’s kit mentioned above is essential when traveling with an EV. Pack these must-have items when traveling with EVs, and you’ll be ready to hit the road for an enjoyable and hassle-free adventure!