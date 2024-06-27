The wait is over – the Extreme H hydrogen race car is here

The new hydrogen racing series has unveiled the ‘Pioneer 25’.

The innovative new hydrogen racing series, Extreme H, shared some big news today, announcing the launch of its very first hydrogen race car, the ‘Pioneer 25’. Not only that, but the groundbreaking vehicle was unveiled in a fantastic setting on board the series’ St. Helena vessel, with a view of London’s Tower Bridge in the background.

Pioneer 25 will show off what it can do in April 2025.

Next spring, the first season of Extreme H will kick off, and everyone will get to see the cutting-edge hydrogen race car in action as it competes in an exciting racing environment. The acclaimed vehicle is designed to show off the performance capabilities and viability of hydrogen fuel cells and how this clean technology can set a new standard for environmentally friendly motorsport.

“We are incredibly proud to introduce the world to the first hydrogen racing car and the Extreme H series,” said Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme H, in a news release about the unveiling.

Agag added that the launch is more than about unveiling a new vehicle, it’s also about “pioneering the future of sustainable motorsport”. Agag further stated that hydrogen fuel cells provide an incredible opportunity to lower the carbon footprint of motorsport and promote clean power solutions. “We are proud to lead this charge with Extreme H” he said.

A closer look at the Pioneer 25 Extreme H hydrogen race car.

The Pioneer 25 has been in development since 2022 when Extreme H was first announced. Spark Racing Technology is behind the car’s design and is responsible for manufacturing the vehicle. The H2 racing car features a 75kW hydrogen fuel cell from Symbio, which replaces the battery as the primary energy source. This fuel cell supplies power to the battery pack, which is produced and supported trackside by Fortescue ZERO.

The Pioneer 25’s peak output is 400kw (550hp) and capable of firing the 2220 kg, 2.4 meter-wide (7.87 feet) hydrogen race car from 0-100kph in as little as 4.5 seconds as well as scale gradients of up to 130%.

Extreme H race calendar revealed.

The racing series’ first-ever race calendar was also unveiled at the official launch of the Pioneer 25 hydrogen race car.

Extreme H’s debut campaign will consist of 10 rounds across five locations, starting in Saudi Arabia and ending in the US, to mark the H2 race car’s debut in North America. Precise dates and locations of each race for the 2024 season will be confirmed later this year.

Partners who help to make Extreme H a reality include PIF, Symbio, ENOWA NEOM, Siemens, Vodafone Business, and Jackson Swiss Partners.