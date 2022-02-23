First Extreme E hydrogen fuel powered off-road Championship to launch

The first entirely H2 fueled Championship will take place in 2024, called the Extreme H.

The change in the name is meant to help designate the type of power supply used in the race.

“Extreme E was designed to be a testbed for innovation and solutions for mobility,” said Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E in a recent news release. “It has become increasingly clear to us that creating a hydrogen racing series is a natural evolution of our mission to showcase the possibilities of new technologies in the race to fight climate issues.”

The current Championship teams will work together in the months to come in order to determine how the integration of a hydrogen fuel powered off-road event will work into the race weekend.

Launching in 2024, Extreme H will run alongside an Extreme E race weekend, utilising green hydrogen sources to power the Extreme H fuel cell.



“Together with the current Extreme E teams we will decide in the coming months the best way to integrate the hydrogen-powered cars into the racing weekend. Two separate categories, full transition to hydrogen or joint racing are all options on the table,” said Agag. “Extreme E is an FIA International Series and our intention is to work closely again with the FIA and the Automobile Club de Monaco on the development of Extreme H. Sport is the fastest and most effective platform for driving innovation, and by using the existing Extreme E platform we can also utilize our transport, talent and operations to ensure we are minimizing footprint in the process. This effectively means we can have double the race action, with marginal additional impact.”

The cars competing in the Extreme H event will use the same Odyssey 21 powertrain and chassis as is used in the Extreme E events. The primary difference will be simply that the Extreme H cars will be hydrogen fuel powered instead of being battery electric vehicles.

“It is exciting that the scope of Extreme E is now to be extended to encompass the renewable world of hydrogen power,” said Extreme E Scientific Committee member Peter Wadhams.