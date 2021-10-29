Forging is a manufacturing process utilized to create parts of exceptional longevity and superior quality.

The process results in a finished component that is more durable, stronger, and longer-lasting than conventional cast or cut products.

Forging is one of the oldest metalworking processes still in use today, and it continues to be the most effective at creating parts with optimal performance. No other process can generate components with the structural integrity that forging does.

In this article, we’ll explore several ways in which forging methods can affect the durability and storage performance of a metal part.

Reduction of internal gas pockets or voids

Large ingots are often riddled with shrinkage cavities and porosities due to the nonuniform solidification of materials during the casting process. The presence of void interferes with how a material performs, severely degrading its mechanical properties.

These defects destroy the structural stability and continuity of material. Empty spaces in the composite material can also serve as a place for cracks to form and moisture to slip in, thereby significantly lowering its lifespan.

Compared to other manufacturing methods, forging is known to produce parts with the smallest amount of voids. As the metal is heated and squeezed, minor cracks and open spaces are sealed. By reducing the amount of porosity in the workpiece, forging improves the strength and resiliency of the material.

Finer grain size

In metals, the most common form of low-temperature, permanent deformation comes from the movement of crystalline imperfections known as dislocations. When subjected to stress and sufficient thermal energy, these dislocations are able to move among the crystalline grains, resulting in permanent grain distortion.

When they hit a boundary, though, they have nowhere to go. In short, grain boundaries discourage dislocation. This means metals with smaller grains and larger grain boundaries are tougher than metals with larger grains and fewer grain boundaries. Therefore, reducing the grain size of a material makes it stronger.

Forging by deforming heated metal under tightly controlled conditions creates a smaller grain structure, resulting in a more sturdy part. This finer grain characteristic is more predominant in open die forging than in any other kind of forging.

Desired grain flow

Castings feature discontinuous grain orientation and an inferior grain structure, making them prone to cracking under stress and unsuitable for critical, load-bearing operations. Machined parts have unidirectional grains which are extremely vulnerable to fatigue and corrosion.

This is because any changes to the contour will ultimately cut through flow lines, exposing the grain ends.

On the other hand, forging offers contoured grain flow, giving the metal part greater impact and directional strength. During forging, metal components undergo a high-pressure forging process in which a powerful press forces the metal into specific molds, creating a metal grain structure that follows the general shape of the part.

This results in a piece with a more continuous, stronger grain texture, which improves the durability of the metal.

Forging methods enhance storage performance

Forging provides you with the best chance of having the highest performing, most durable, and longest-lasting material for your products. It’s a better, more informed choice that helps you get the most out of your investment by resisting damage and reducing repair costs.