The companies signed a memorandum of understanding for developing the units for aviation applications.

ZeroAvia has announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PowerCell Sweden for the development of fuel cell stacks to be used in aviation applications.

The UK company will receive at least 5,000 of the PEM systems from the Gothenburg business.

PowerCell Sweden will develop and deliver a minimum of 5,000 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell stacks optimized for aviation use between the years 2024 and 2028.

As a component of the agreement, PowerCell will be creating a presence in the United Kingdom for the first time. It will be building a production team adjacent to the ZeroAvia production facilities. The two companies will continue their collaboration to modify existing PowerCell stacks as well. That effort ensures optimal performance within the ZeroAvia hydrogen-electric, zero-emission aviation powertrains.

PowerCell plans to build the modified units to be incorporated into the prototype built by ZeroAvia and later for the certified powertrains it will be producing.

This hydrogen fuel cell stacks MoU does not represent the first time the companies have worked together.

PowerCell is already one of ZeroAvia’s key suppliers, providing low-temperature PEM fuel cells as part of the zero-emission aviation company’s development efforts for a certified 600kW H2-electric powertrain under its HyFlyer II project. The aviation company plans to power 9 to 19 seat commercial planes up to 300 nautical miles by 2023, using its ZA600 powertrains. The goal is to achieve emission-free flights on short- and medium-distance routes such as from London to Edinburgh and from Stockholm to Malmö.

“This MoU further cements ZeroAvia’s lead in the race to deliver true zero-emission engines for commercial flights,” said Val Miftahov, ZeroAvia founder and chief exec. “By co-locating this operation, we can ensure the full collaboration of both talented teams in tailoring hydrogen fuel cell stacks for aviation. This will result in delivery of systems with the required power to enable electric aviation to achieve range and payload that is highly attractive to operators and airframe OEMs while eliminating emissions.”

ZeroAvia is currently getting its inaugural test flight ready for its 600kW H2-electric engine. The PowerCell fuel cell stacks have been integrated into those systems. ZeroAvia is also working on retrofitting a second Dornier-228 testbed to be able to hold more demonstrations and test flights in the North American market.