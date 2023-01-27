Ballard Power Systems to develop hydrogen fuel cell truck for logistics and transportation

The companies will work together to develop the vehicle with Adani for the mining industry.

Ballard Power Systems recently announced that it has signed an agreement with Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and Ashok Leyland to develop a hydrogen fuel cell truck intended for use in mining logistics and transportation.

The collaboration represents the first time a project is planning an H2-powered mining vehicle in Asia.

AEL will head this fuel cell truck demonstration project. The company is focused both on mining operations and the development of green H2 projects to source, transport and broaden the H2 refueling infrastructure.

On the other hand, Ballard is a top global PEM fuel cell engine manufacturer. Ballard will be supplying the collaboration’s FCmoveTM fuel cell engine that will be built into the vehicle. Ashok Leyland is among the largest bus manufacturers in the world. It will provide the vehicle platform as well as the project’s tech support.

The hydrogen fuel cell truck is expected to be ready for launch in India later this year.

The Adani Group had already announced its intentions for making an investment of over $50 billion into green H2 over the next decade. This investment is to be made to a capacity of as much as 3 million tons of green H2 per year, as well as supporting ecosystems associated with this clean energy.

“This pioneering and ambitious green hydrogen project holds a strong promise for India’s future energy self-reliance and is consistent with the vision of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, of accelerating the use of hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology in the commercial transport system,” said Adani Enterprises Limited director and CEO of Adani Natural Resources Vinay Prakash. “This experience of handling hydrogen as a fuel for commercial fleet not only prepones the advent of hydrogen technology for the mining and logistics sector in the country but will also enable other businesses to opt for long-term sustainable solutions transitioning fleets in ports, airports and in their industrial operations.”

The hydrogen fuel cell truck being developed for mining use will have a weight of 55 tons and will be built with three H2 tanks. It will have an operating range of 200 kilometers and will be powered by Ballard’s 120 kW PEM fuel cell technology.