Geothermal Resources Council Announces Virtual Annual Meeting & Expo!

(Mount Laurel, NJ) August 3, 2020— In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Geothermal Resources Council (GRC), the world’s largest membership-based geothermal professional and industry association, has decided to create an all-new, fully-virtual experience that will provide all of the same aspects and valuable content as the yearly in-person event while maintaining the health, safety, and security of attendees and staff.

The GRC 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting & Expo will take place on October 18 – 23, 2020 in an online and on-demand format that will bring together professionals from across the geothermal community, including industry, academia, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and government institutions. Subject-matter experts, thought-leaders, and visionaries will come together on our professional digital platform supplied by a leading virtual conference provider. We’ll discuss the latest advances in geothermal innovation, current events, educational opportunities, and answer questions within our live sessions. These speakers were selected because of their excellent reputations in the industry and their expertise in specific topics. They are also individuals who will make this new format as empowering, informative, and enlightening as the in-person GRC Annual Meeting & Expo.

“The current situation with COVID-19 meant we had to make the decision to move to a virtual Annual Meeting & Expo this year to continue our mission of providing a broad, current, and relevant program that maximizes our goal of elevating the geothermal industry,” said Will Pettitt, GRC Executive Director. “The opportunities for everybody in a virtual conference of this scope are exciting and rewarding. Whether you’re a student, a researcher, or an industry visionary, join us to have a voice in the future of clean energy.”

This first-ever virtual conference will be hosted on the IMS platform and will bring together attendees from around the globe to learn, collaborate, and experience world-class networking opportunities while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Advantages to this new virtual conference include recordings of keynotes and facilitated sessions available months after the meeting, 24/7 access to all virtual content to accommodate the global community, Expo Hall access to everyone for better networking and promotional opportunities on the latest in geothermal equipment and services, and an expanded schedule from three days to six days so that attendees can conveniently participate from anywhere they have access to a computer and the internet.

Other activities transitioning to a virtual format include the Opening Reception, Plenary Session, Panel Sessions, Field trips, Workshops, Networking Reception & Expo, and this year’s Technical Program which contains a wide array of technical papers and newly accepted e-posters.

Registration has opened online at grc2020.mygeoenergynow.org/registration.

About the Geothermal Resources Council

Founded in 1972, the GRC is a California-based, non-profit, 501(c)3 corporation. It is the world’s largest direct-membership geothermal professional and industry association and has an international footprint. The GRC ‘s mission is to champion the geothermal industry by providing education and robust information. For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.