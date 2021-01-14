Share this...

Some of the most famous labels in the world will benefit from this incentive to choose low-carbon energy.

UK is using incentives as a part of a green distilleries program to make it easier for some of the top spirits labels in the world to choose lower-carbon energy sources such as hydrogen fuel.

New government funding is helping producers to continue operating while reducing carbon emissions.

As of the writing of this article, 17 UK labels agreed to become green distilleries using new government funding. Each of the participants will receive their portion of the first phase of £10 million in government funding. Six of the participants are in England, while the remaining 11 are in Scotland.

This government backing is meant to make it possible for the companies to harness renewable energy sources such as low-carbon or green hydrogen, repurposed waste-to-power, or biomass for powering their operations. With the funding help, it will be easier to make this change without facing exceptionally high initial costs.

The first phase of funding will help the green distilleries to put their new renewable energy in place.

The labels that successfully move forward with their strategies will receive between £44,000 and £75,000 in government funding during the first phase. This phase will help them to conduct the research needed to move forward in decarbonizing and to develop the strategy needed to make the switch.

Many of the strategies are expected to include hydrogen and biofuel boilers, as well as geothermal energy. These renewable energy sources will power the production processes. As a result, this funding will provide the equivalent greenhouse gas emission reduction to removing 200,000 cars from the road every year.

“Building back greener from the pandemic is something we can all raise a toast to,” said Kwasi Kwarteng, the Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth. The hope is that this funding will not only help the businesses to operate more cleanly, but that the green distilleries will create new jobs throughout the process. This could prove to be helpful to many communities during the recovery from the pandemic’s impact on their economies.