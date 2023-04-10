Entergy Texas and Monarch Energy to advance green hydrogen in Southeast Texas

Entergy Texas and Monarch Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to supply long-term renewable energy to Monarch’s 500-megawatt green H2 electrolyzer project near Beaumont, Texas. Entergy Texas will leverage the existing transmission infrastructure to supply the renewable energy to Monarch’s electrolyzer project or build new generation resources as part of the agreement. Monarch Energy’s green hydrogen electrolyzer project could bring a possible $500m investment in the Beaumont region with more than 500 temporary construction jobs and more than 30 permanent operational jobs. The project is expected to commence commercial operations by 2026.

“Southeast Texas is growing at a rapid pace,” said Entergy Texas president and CEO Eliecer Viamontes, in a press release announcing the collaboration. “It’s essential we make investments that help power that growth and support a resilient electric system.”

Entergy Texas has a workforce with the skillset required to support green hydrogen innovation.

The utility’s service territory has a distinct locational advantage. It is situated in the center of industrial customers, hydrogen producers and storage infrastructure.

Beyond having a workforce with the skills to support H2 innovation, Entergy Texas is committed to working with industry leaders to deliver to sustainable power to their customers that is both reliable and affordable, for years to come.

Entergy Texas and Monarch Energy are excited to work together.

“This partnership with Monarch Energy allows us to diversify our generation portfolio while also strengthening the region’s economic development,” stated Viamontes.

Also commenting on the newly formed partnership, Ben Alingh, Co-founder and CEO of Monarch Energy, said that Monarch is “excited” to be working with Entergy Texas, a best-in-class partner.

“Securing a reliable supply of clean power is critical to the success of our green hydrogen project in Beaumont,” Alingh added.

Monarch Energy began developing its green hydrogen electrolyzer facility in 2021. If all goes according to plan, the facility’s commercial operations are expected to kick off in 2026.

