Australia Greenlights $34M Green Hydrogen Plant in Victoria

The intended location for the new facility will be in the country’s state of Victoria.

Australia has officially given the nods to plans for building a $34 million green hydrogen plant, which will be built in the state of Victoria, according to an announcement from the country’s Energy Minister Chris Bowen.

This is yet another step forward in the country’s efforts to slash carbon emissions using H2.

Australia has been actively moving forward in its efforts to decarbonize. As a major component of this strategy, it has been looking into and launching a stream of different projects focused on renewable energy and H2. The green hydrogen plant fits seamlessly with this approach.

Bowen released a statement announcing the new renewable H2 facility, which will be a 10-megawatt electrolyzer. It will be constructed in Wodonga in Victoria. As such, it will be larger than any current unit in existence in the country. Moreover, it will be used for blending clean H2 into the gas supply networks serving about 40,000 homes.

Australia has been seeking to use green hydrogen plant projects to boost production.

The country is focused on raising its H2 production levels to shrink its reliance on fossil fuels while also meeting the needs of its trading partners seeking opportunities to decarbonize. This provides the country with the chance to become an energy powerhouse, serving a number of economies worldwide that are looking to cut their carbon footprints.



According to Bowen, the new electrolyzer’s construction is slated to begin this year. If everything remains on track, it will become operational in 2025. The electrolyzer will be powered by renewable energy supplied by a wind farm.

The project’s funding.

The project’s funding was provided through the Victoria government as well as the federal government’s Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, said Bowen in his statement.

A statement from ARENA said that the funding would be provided to the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group energy infrastructure company, which is the company that will be delivering the project.

Dan Miller, CEO of ARENA, said that the green hydrogen plant will be producing H2 at a level that is unprecedented in the country.

Hydrogen FAQ's EZ Reference Guide

