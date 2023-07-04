Indian Railways plans to operate 35 hydrogen-powered trains.

Under its “Hydrogen for Heritage” initiative project, Indian Railways is planning to field trials of the first prototype hydrogen trains, which will take place on the Jin-Sonipat section of Northern Railway in 2024. The trail is part of its bigger plans to eventually operate 35 H2 trains.

Hydrogen fuel cells will replace diesel engines.

The goal of the Hydrogen for Heritage initiative is to lower carbon emissions and embrace a cleaner approach to railway transport. The project aims to revolutionize the railway industry by replacing diesel engines with hydrogen fuel cells. Additionally, the initiative promotes clean energy sources to minimize generating harmful pollution.

By using hydrogen fuel cells in place of diesel engines, these hydrogen trains emit no carbon dioxide, no nitrogen oxides, and no particulate matter. Introducing hydrogen as a fuel source offers significant benefits for India’s green transportation technology, and also aligns with the country’s zero carbon emission goals, paving the way for a greener future.

Beyond its plans to introduce hydrogen trains, Indian Railways has been steadily pursuing its sustainability goals, with a focus on achieving 100% electrification of its operations. The H2 trains will further help the company to reduce its carbon footprint.

The first trails of the hydrogen trains are slated to begin in March 2024.

The March 2024 timeline of the trials, which is to take place on the Jin-Sonipat section of the Northern Railway, was confirmed by the General Manager of Northern Railway, Shoban Chaudhry, who also provided assurance that the Hydrogen for Heritage initiative is on track.

If this hydrogen trains pilot project is successful as hoped, it has the potential to revolutionize the entire railway sector in India and inspire the country’s other industries to explore and adopt similar green energy solutions.

The trains will become less expensive over time.

The initial estimated cost of the project is Rs 80 crores ($9.7 million) per train and Rs 70 crores ($8.5 million) per route for ground infrastructure.

According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, “Indian Railways has also awarded a pilot project for retro fitment of Hydrogen Fuel cell on existing Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) rake along with ground infrastructure at the cost of Rs 111.83 crores which are planned to be run on Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway.”

The cost of operating the trains is expected to decrease over the long term.

Through the implementation of hydrogen trains, India’s railway network has every potential to become an eco-conscious role model, not only for the country’s transportation sector, but transportation industries worldwide seeking to transition to cleaner fuels.

Hydrogen FAQ’s – Easy Reference Tool For This Article:

Q1: What is the “Hydrogen for Heritage” initiative? A: The “Hydrogen for Heritage” initiative is a project by Indian Railways to operate 35 hydrogen-powered trains, in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and promote clean energy sources.

Q2: When will the first trials of the hydrogen trains take place? A: The first trials of the hydrogen trains are scheduled to take place in 2024.

Q3: Where will the first trials of the hydrogen trains happen? A: The initial trials will be conducted on the Jin-Sonipat section of Northern Railway.

Q4: What are the environmental benefits of hydrogen trains? A: Hydrogen trains emit no carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, or particulate matter. They help in reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner energy sources.

Q5: What is Indian Railways’ sustainability goal? A: Indian Railways aims to achieve 100% electrification of its operations and significantly reduce its carbon footprint.

Q6: How much is the estimated cost of the project? A: The estimated initial cost of the project is Rs 80 crores per train and Rs 70 crores per route for ground infrastructure.

Q7: What potential impact could this project have on the railway sector in India? A: If successful, the project has the potential to revolutionize the railway sector in India. It could inspire other industries to adopt green energy solutions and establish India’s railway network as a role model for eco-conscious transportation worldwide.

Q8: Will the cost of operating the trains decrease? A: Yes, the cost of operating the hydrogen trains is expected to decrease over time.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.