Honda CR-V fuel cell lease pricing revealed, and it includes an H2 credit perk

The Japanese automaker announced lease options for the new 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

The 2025 Honda CR-V fuel cell, better known as the CR-V e:FCEV, is America’s first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle. According to Honda, this zero-emission compact crossover utility vehicle (CUV) will be available in California beginning July 9th and there will be three “competitive” leasing options. Each option includes the bonus perk of a hydrogen fuel credit.

The three 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV leasing options.

According to the recent announcement made by the automaker, the all-new 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV will be available in three leasing options as follows:

6 Year Term

Monthly Payment: $389

Due at signing: $2,889

Allowable milage: 72,000

H2 credit: $30,000.

3 Year Term

Monthly Payment: $459

Due at signing: $2,959

Allowable milage: 36,000

H2 credit: $15,000

2 Year Term

Monthly Payment: $489

Due at signing: $2,989

Allowable milage: 60,000

H2 credit: $25,000.

Honda expects most of their customers to opt for the 3-year lease.

What else to know about the new hybrid CR-V fuel cell electric vehicle?

The hydrogen-powered vehicle has received a 270-mile EPA driving range rating. It combines a brand new American-made fuel cell system with a plug-in charging capability. The purpose of combining the hydrogen fuel cell and plug-in battery electric technologies is to provide driving flexibility, giving drivers the convenience of up to 29 miles of electric vehicle driving around town and the speed and range reliability of hydrogen refueling for longer trips.

Drivers interested in leasing a 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV can do so in select California markets where it will be available via a network of 12 approved Honda dealerships. Among these dealerships include six in Southern California (LA and Orange Country areas), 5 in the San Francisco Bay Area, and one in the Sacramento region.

Truly, American-made.

As previously mentioned in this article, the CR-V fuel cell vehicle features an all-new fuel cell system made in the USA. However, it’s not the only part of the vehicle that is made in America. The vehicle’s entire production takes place at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, with production having kicked off in June.