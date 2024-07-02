Innovative hydrogen fuel project from NovaSpark wins DIU contract

Groundbreaking tech for next-gen defense applications and mobility.

NovaSpark Energy Corporation announced that the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has awarded them with a contract to develop a hydrogen fuel project. The project – a collaboration with DIU – is a mobile hydrogen fuel generation solution that will focus on leveraging NovaSpark’s “Air-to-Power” technology for next-generation defense applications and mobility.

Furthering long-range deployment efforts around the world.

The goal of the hydrogen fuel project is to demonstrate groundbreaking technology to advance long-range deployment efforts across the globe. According to Andrew Mawdsley, DIU Program Manager for HyTEC, the awarded contract is part of DIU’s mission to “enable access to commercially-derived disruptive capability across the entirety of the DoD enterprise.”

Other DOD (Department of Defense) mission partners collaborating with DIU for the project include Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and the Marine Corps Expeditionary Energy Office.

A hydrogen fuel project to shape the future of energy technologies.

In a recent news release announcing the awarded contract, Rick Harlow, Vice Chairman and co-founder of NovaSpark Energy, said that the hydrogen fuel project isn’t only about innovating for today. Harlow explained that it’s about “shaping the future of energy technologies to support defense and commercial sector needs.”

Harlow added that NovaSpark Energy’s involvement in this DoD project signifies a notable step toward revolutionizing the implementation of hydrogen fuel across the United States and the world.

NovaSpark Energy is an innovator of on-site hydrogen fuel generation and energy storage.

NovaSpark wasn’t the only company to be awarded a DIU contract.

In addition to NovaSpark Energy, the DIU also selected Zepher Flight Labs to prototype the hydrogen generation trailer for its HyTEC program. This trailer will reportedly be used for field experimentation and to inform future operational requirements. Zepher Flight Labs is a leader in innovative aerial autonomy and hydrogen as an alternative tactical fuel.

The DIU considered many applications from commercial technology companies for the hydrogen fuel project, before finally selecting and awarding contracts to NovaSpark Energy and Zepher Flight Labs.

The two companies will construct the HyTEC prototypes over the course of this year, with testing and field experimentation of both prototypes expecting to start in early 2025.