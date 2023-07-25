How Breweries Are Using Hydrogen Energy to Power Their Operations

Climate change occasioned by carbon emissions is among the most present dangers facing the earth today. Sea levels are rising, ice caps are melting, species are going extinct, and extreme weather is becoming common in many parts of the world, with experts warning that the situation will worsen if nothing changes.

Luckily corporations and individuals alike are taking up the challenge to promote a safer environment with breweries on the lead by adopting hydrogen as an alternative to power their operations. This guide highlights some of the big names that have moved in this direction and how they use hydrogen in their processes.

Major Brewers Adopting Hydrogen as an Alternative Source of Energy

Budweiser Brewing Group

Budweiser Brewing Group, a leading brewer in America, leads in strategies to save the globe through sustainable development. The company is partnering with Protium, a UK-based green hydrogen energy services company, to develop a hydrogen production plant at its brewery in Lancashire, England.

This move is expected to save over 11,000 tons of carbon emissions annually. The company hopes to achieve 100% reliance on green energy by 2025 in all its facilities worldwide.

New Belgium brewing

New Belgium Brewery, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, has always been at the forefront in fighting and committing to sustainability since it started operations in 1991 and has set its eyes on going carbon neutral by 2030.

To achieve its goal, the company is partnering with Bloom Energy to install a hydrogen production plant in its brewery that will be sufficient to cover its energy demands cutting its carbon footprint to approximately 20% of its current levels.

CoorsTek

CoorsTek used to own and run breweries at some point but stopped and focused on manufacturing ceramic and glass materials for the brewing industry.

Also, the company is venturing into producing hydrogen fuel cells designed for the brewing industry.

How Is Hydrogen Energy Used?

Hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity. That said, the power generated from the fuel cells replaces other energy sources for brewery operations.

The most energy-intensive operations in a brewery include heating the mash, heavy lifting, and transportation.

By adopting hydrogen-produced energy, brewers can end reliance on fossil fuels for heating and reliance on grid electricity, which involves the production of significant emissions to produce, not considering the environmental destruction involved in its distribution.

Tips on Starting Your Own Brewery

You do not have to enter the brewery industry as a major player. You can start small by leveraging the increasing popularity of craft beer in the United states and worldwide. First, you will need some technical knowledge of brewing. You can learn about brewing by joining classes, reading books, checking out online resources, or joining a club. You may also want to start by brewing for personal consumption or enjoying with friends to hone your skills before going commercial. Alternatively, hire someone with brewing knowledge.

Once you get the necessary skills, get a good location and local and federal licenses, you will be ready to go. You will also need to get basic business management skills. Running a brewery alone is impossible, so you may need to take in some hires and continue hiring as your business demands.

However, before adding in new hires, consider leveraging the technology on Ollie’s platform, which helps make brewery management much easier, allowing you to get the most out of your existing employees and keeping the costs down.

Final Words

Large companies have the muscle power to pull off huge projects. As a startup, such projects are out of your reach. But you can make small steps to ensure sustainable production, such as installing solar energy, conserving power, recycling, etc.