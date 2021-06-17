Share this...

London, UK – The London-based sustainable events, business council and training provider has published the initial group of senior decision makers from global companies in the energy and hydrogen industry, who will be a guiding force behind the SEC World Hydrogen Series of Events.

In line with the recent and much-needed global momentum towards low carbon hydrogen energy, the Sustainable Energy Council enlisted the group of leaders to give focus to the World Hydrogen Event Series proceedings to ensure that key industry challenges and opportunities are addressed, enabling participants to take relevant, informed decisions which will drive further collaboration and accelerate the hydrogen industry roll-out world-wide.

The founding members of the SEC World Hydrogen Advisory board are:

Allard Castelein , President & CEO, Port of Rotterdam Authority

Paul Bogers , Vice President – Hydrogen, Royal Dutch Shell

Andrew Horvath , Global Group Chairman, Star Scientific Limited

Jorgo Chatzimarkakis , Secretary General, Hydrogen Europe

Max Correa Achurra , Head of the Fuels & New Energy Division, Ministry of Energy, Chile • Noé van Hulst , Chair at IPHE , Hydrogen Advisor at IEA & Gasunie

Horst H. Mahmoudi , CEO & Executive Chairman, Smartenergy

David Burns, VP Clean Energy, Linde

Hydrogen is widely seen as a key element in the global race towards Net Zero. The Sustainable Energy Council World Hydrogen series of events bring together governments and companies across the entire supply chain to enhance global partnerships and ensure hydrogen plays a pivotal role in the energy transition.

Allard Castelein, President & CEO, Port of Rotterdam said: “The energy transition is a fascinating journey. Finding the best route towards a net zero economy, we have to learn from one another and set up new partnerships. Rotterdam has the ambition to become Europe’s largest hydrogen hub, and it is my pleasure to participate in this Advisory Board.”

Andrew Horvath, Global Group Chairman, Star Scientific Limited said: “Star Scientific is honoured to be invited to join this prestigious board. It is welcome recognition of our Hydrogen Energy Release Optimiser, or HERO, which companies and governments around the world are recognising as the missing link in the demand case for hydrogen deployment, without combustion, for industrial heating and energy purposes. We are also proud to be asked to bring the Australasian perspective to the Sustainable Energy Council’s deliberations on hydrogen.”

Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, Secretary General, Hydrogen Europe said: “I am honoured to be a founding member of the SEC World Hydrogen Advisory Board among such esteemed experts in the field. Hydrogen Europe is committed to provide a significant contribution, bringing together stakeholders from across the whole hydrogen value chain. Our collective efforts will enable meaningful exchanges on the future of the EU energy system and the role of clean hydrogen.”

Max Correa Achurra, Head of the Fuels & New Energy Division, Ministry of Energy, Chile said: “Chile is rich in renewable energies, which combined with our robust institutions, transparent and non-discriminatory regulation, and advanced energy markets, will unlock the potential to produce the cheapest green hydrogen on the planet. To exploit the full potential of this clean energy carrier, we have laid out a National Green Hydrogen Strategy that sets ambitious goals. Attracting international sources of financing for these projects, public-private cooperation and dialogue is key to understand and reduce critical barriers for hydrogen deployment. I look forward to working with the SEC Hydrogen Advisory Board to bring our perspectives to the table and continue enhancing crucial international cooperation.”

Noé van Hulst, Chair at IPHE, Hydrogen Advisor at IEA & Gasunie said: “The global momentum for clean hydrogen is incredibly strong, as we can see from the increasing number of countries with hydrogen strategies and public funding commitments, as well as the private sector investment appetite. What we need now, is the appropriate regulatory framework to scale-up clean hydrogen rapidly and de-risk the huge private investment required. We also need smart policies that aim at creating integrated markets and facilitate the entire value chain across borders, including infrastructure and storage. I am happy to join this advisory board.”

David Burns, VP Clean Energy, Linde said: “As the world is shifting toward a new energy system where hydrogen is set to play a key role, it is paramount to create programs that promote the dialogue between industry stakeholders. This is necessary at both a regional and a global level, and in ways that contribute to the creation of a robust knowledge base focused on the many ways hydrogen can help reach the Paris Accord goals. With over 100 years of experience in the field, Linde is well-equipped to support this mission and I am personally very glad to be part of the founding members of the SEC World Hydrogen Advisory Board, along with other well-known leaders in the energy industry.”

Chris Hugall, Managing Director of the Sustainable Energy Council said: “We’re delighted to welcome these leading experts as the founding members of the SEC World Hydrogen Advisory Board. I look forward to working closely with the Board ensuring SEC continues to deliver highly relevant, solution-focused programmes facilitating international collaboration and access to the latest hydrogen information and business opportunities.”

