NY study on hydrogen blending with natural gas shows mixed CO2 reduction results

NYPA may have found a feasible way to lower carbon emissions.

A recent hydrogen blending study found that carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) lowered by approximately 14 percent when 35 percent of hydrogen by volume was mixed with natural gas to produce electricity.

This was part of a demonstration project commissioned by the New York Power Authority.

The New York Power Authority’s (NYPA) hydrogen blending project was carried out on an LM6000 GE gas turbine. It was conducted in partnership with the Electric Power Research Institute Inc.’s Low-Carbon Resources Initiative and General Electric (GE) at NYPA’s Brentwood Power Station on Long Island.

The turbine was operated on green H2 blends that ranged from 5 – 44 percent by volume. Based on the preliminary study results, CO2 could decrease further if more hydrogen is added to the mix, up to zero at a 100 percent hydrogen cofiring rate.

NYPA is piloting projects like hydrogen blending to help boost New York’s energy transition.

“Decarbonizing the power sector will require a collaborative, multi-pronged approach, including the use of new technologies and additional renewable power resources,” said Justin E. Driscoll, Interim President and CEO of NYPA.

The NYPA H2 blending study revealed that when steady water injection conditions are present and used with existing control systems, it’s not just CO2 levels that are lowered. Levels of other emissions such as ammonia, carbon monoxide (CO) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) were maintained below regulatory operating permit limits as well.

According to NYPA, the study “result could prove consequential for power plant operators to begin testing and using hydrogen fuels – aiming to lower a facilities’ carbon output – with minimal or no required modifications to plant systems.”

The Brentwood facility was selected by NYPA for the demonstration project due to its layout and location. These factors, along with its relatively low-capacity as a peaking unit, made Brentwood ideal for the modifications that were temporarily needed for the study. The demonstration project began in autumn 2021 and ended in spring of 2022.

Though the early study results are promising, there are still challenges that need to be overcome. For now, more research is needed to examine the impact of hydrogen blending on other greenhouse gases.

