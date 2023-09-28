Will Hyundai really follow through with its retro look hydrogen car?

The automaker has successfully unveiled its N Vision 74 concept, suggesting it could see production one day.

Last year, Hyundai unveiled its N Vision 74 concept hydrogen car to a great deal of positive response, suggesting that there is a chance it might one day head to production.

The unveiling was met with massive enthusiasm from vehicle enthusiasts due to its substantial detail.

The hydrogen car was clearly designed with detail and a fun drive in mind. The passenger vehicle is powered by an H2 fuel cell electric drivetrain. In this way, it was able to offer the zero-emission operation benefits of an electric vehicle but with the range and rapid refueling of an H2-powered auto.

The concept was also celebrated for being a working prototype, which isn’t common in concept vehicles. As a result, rumors have been flying regarding the opportunity Hyundai has to put it into production. More recently, a patent was filed, suggesting that the automaker could truly consider going forward with this model.

A patent filing has renewed interest in the Hyundai hydrogen car concept vehicle.

The automaker made a patent filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Part of the filing was for a trademark for the N74 name. This underscores that the specific retro looking vehicle design could be under serious consideration for production.

The filing was first noticed in May and was interpreted as a potential approval for the production of the vehicle, with the eventual name for the model being the Pony Coupe. That said, very shortly after that news made headlines, Hyundai swiftly denied them.

It is unclear as to whether this meant that the hydrogen car would never be produced or if the automaker simply isn’t yet ready to begin. If the vehicle is not going to be headed for production, it is unclear as to why the patent and trademark filings were made.

Auto enthusiasts have been speculating

Vehicle enthusiasts have been speculating as to why the hydrogen car patent and trademark filings were made if Hyundai doesn’t plan to produce the car. The concept was, after all, highly popular.

The first reason some believe Hyundai made the filings was because the vehicle will at some point go into production. Automakers regularly trademark names, particularly when they intend to go forward with production. That said, this doesn’t mean that anything will happen immediately or that if the trademarked name is used, it will necessarily be used for the production version of the concept model.

The other reason that Hyundai submitted the filings was simply the register the name for intellectual property purposes. Unfortunately for people who are interested in the hydrogen car with the retro look, it could be that the automaker is simply aiming to ensure other companies won’t use the name for their own vehicles, regardless of the plan to use it.

The concept hydrogen car has a lot of fans.

Though Hyundai has denied its intent to produce the hydrogen car, the N74 concept hydrogen car did draw substantial positive intention. The design of the vehicle came with substantial detail to drum up nostalgia for those who like the retro look, including the artificial engine sounds and digitized exhaust popping noises. The model even had a fake “gearbox” meant to mimic the shift shock of a vehicle transmission with multiple gears.

The concept also had a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) comparable to the one in the GR Yaris, except that there isn’t a mechanical connection between the front and rear wheels since it has an electric motor.

For now, though, as popular as the concept hydrogen car with the retro look may be, enthusiasts will need to wait to find out if Hyundai actually follows through with production.

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.