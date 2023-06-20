Rolls-Royce is thinking about making some EVs into hydrogen cars

The company’s CEO has stated that the automaker is thinking that it “might exit batteries.”

Rolls-Royce is thinking about stepping away from typical battery electric vehicles in favor of hydrogen cars once H2 technology has improved enough for mainstream use at scale.

The automaker has been focused on developing battery electric vehicles as its zero-emission offering.

The latest Rolls-Royce Spectre made its way into the spotlight earlier this month at Villa d’Este in Italy for its European debut. That model is the first electric vehicle from the UK-based automaker and is expected to begin production in September. It will boast one of the largest batteries any production car has ever held, at 120kWh.The vehicle’s range is said to be over 300 miles, with rapid charging at 195kW.

That said, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce CEO, has said that the unique positioning of the company and the average owner’s specialized use case means that it is possible to consider hydrogen cars as a technology with true potential for the future.

In a recent Autocar report, Müller-Ötvös explained that he viewed fuel cells as the way to go, but that he doesn’t believe the automaker would ever move forward with the type of H2 combustion technology currently under development by companies such as Toyota and JCB.

Müller-Ötvös is waiting for hydrogen cars to see more development before jumping in.

“I think a hydrogen combustion engine is nothing I would in any way look into, because that was tested already years ago,” said Müller-Ötvös in reference to the tech trial Rolls-Royce’s parent company BMW already tested in the early 2000s with a uniquely adapted 7 Series.

“This is not the most efficient way to use hydrogen,” he went on to explain. “If hydrogen will be used in the future, then it’s fuel cells. And fuel cells are nothing different from a battery. It is just how you get the energy.”

H2 cars have an advantage.

Müller-Ötvös sees hydrogen cars using fuel cells as an option quite comparable to battery electric vehicles, only with distinct advantages once it is further developed.

“And why not? I would say so when the time is right for us, and when the technology is so much advanced, that it is definitely something we would pursue as Rolls-Royce,” he said. “Why not? We might exit batteries, and we might enter into fuel cells.”

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.