NamX is choosing hydrogen combustion engines over fuel cells

The Paris-based H2 car startup has taken a different direction in the development of the vehicle.

NamX, a startup that had previously been focused on fuel cell cars, has dropped that focus in favor of hydrogen combustion engines.

This is taking the Paris-based company in a sharp new direction from where it was headed for 18 months.

For the last year and a half, NamX has been placing the spotlight on its HUV model, which was an electric vehicle powered by an H2 fuel cell. That said, the company has stated that it has made a “strategic move” toward V8 hydrogen combustion engines for its first vehicle, instead of relying on a fuel cell.

According to the company, it decided to move ahead with the internal combustion technology because choosing fuel cells would mean that they would need to “rely on rare earth metals,” whereas combustion engines are “a proven and time-tested technology that has benefited from decades of investment and continuous enhancements.” This decision was made despite the fact that there have yet to be any road vehicles on the market that are using this technology.

Hydrogen combustion engines could allow NamX to avoid higher and unpredictable production costs.

“Internal Combustion Engines ensure greater stability and predictability when it comes to production costs, shielding the company and its customers from the price fluctuations associated with the supply of rare minerals,” read a statement released by the company about the choice to switch to hydrogen combustion engines.

“Hydrogen combustion engines also boast higher robustness and versatility compared to fuel cells, as they eliminate the need for high-purity H2, which entails regular replacement of air and hydrogen filters and can accommodate lower-quality, cheaper hydrogen.”

The issue of filters

Fuel cell vehicles require filters to ensure that the units remain clean. Fuel cells are easily damaged by particulates. The recommendation for the Toyota Mirai fuel cell passenger cars are that the ion filters should be replaced every 56,000 kilometers (35,000 miles).

“The decision to opt for a conventional engine allows NAMX to leverage the existing and wide-ranging automotive repair & maintenance network, with easy and cheap access to spare parts. This ensures a longer and more cost-effective lifecycle for NAMX vehicles compared to its electric counterparts. Consequently, the life-time value of the HUV is considerably expanded for each stakeholder involved,” added the company’s statement.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.