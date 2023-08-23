The promise of green investing in hydrogen companies right now

With the US and much of the world looking to H2 for decarbonization, financial opportunities abound.

A handful of years ago, green investing in hydrogen companies would have seemed like quite a random step to take, but as the world now takes a major focus on decarbonization, the potential from this opportunity is becoming much clearer.

Stocks in H2 businesses have been rising, particularly as grants are awarded and partnerships are made.

A recent MSN thematic list focused on precisely this trend. Several businesses have made substantial green investing moves into hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology, and stocks in hydrogen companies have been notably rising. Furthermore, governments have been adding to their HFC support in recent years as countries attempt to find pathways to meet their climate commitments.

The US has recently become a primary example of government investments with its clean H2 project grants and its dedicated tax credit for qualified clean H2 production. Securities in the list have been found to have a high HFC relevance. The thematic list from MSN used an algorithm to point at the securities with the greatest effect on the technology’s advancements.

Hydrogen companies have become popular choices for green investing with a look to the future.

The list was measured as having a high volatility at 1.80, with a -11.12 percent performance over the past year, compared to the S&P BSE Sensex Index’s 7.71 percent performance over the same period. The list included 37.5 percent basic materials stocks, 37.5 percent energy stocks, 12.5 percent industrial stocks and 12.5 percent consumer cyclicals stocks.

Please note that this article and the data it provides is intended only for informational purposes and should not be used as a basis for investment decisions. Hydrogen Fuel News does not provide investing advice and its publications are not meant for use as financial guidance.

Who is on MSN’s thematic list?

Included on the list were hydrogen companies – that is, those focusing exclusively or in part on H2 – such as the following:

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (stock symbol IOC)

Global X Hydrogen ETF (stock symbol HYDR)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (stock symbol DD)

FuelCell Energy Inc. (stock symbol FCEL)

