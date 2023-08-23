The promise of green investing in hydrogen companies right now

The promise of green investing in hydrogen companies right now

August 23, 2023 0 By Bret Williams

With the US and much of the world looking to H2 for decarbonization, financial opportunities abound.

A handful of years ago, green investing in hydrogen companies would have seemed like quite a random step to take, but as the world now takes a major focus on decarbonization, the potential from this opportunity is becoming much clearer.

Stocks in H2 businesses have been rising, particularly as grants are awarded and partnerships are made.

A recent MSN thematic list focused on precisely this trend. Several businesses have made substantial green investing moves into hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology, and stocks in hydrogen companies have been notably rising. Furthermore, governments have been adding to their HFC support in recent years as countries attempt to find pathways to meet their climate commitments.

The US has recently become a primary example of government investments with its clean H2 project grants and its dedicated tax credit for qualified clean H2 production. Securities in the list have been found to have a high HFC relevance. The thematic list from MSN used an algorithm to point at the securities with the greatest effect on the technology’s advancements.

Hydrogen companies have become popular choices for green investing with a look to the future.

The list was measured as having a high volatility at 1.80, with a -11.12 percent performance over the past year, compared to the S&P BSE Sensex Index’s 7.71 percent performance over the same period. The list included 37.5 percent basic materials stocks, 37.5 percent energy stocks, 12.5 percent industrial stocks and 12.5 percent consumer cyclicals stocks.

Hydrogen companies - putting coins in jars

Please note that this article and the data it provides is intended only for informational purposes and should not be used as a basis for investment decisions. Hydrogen Fuel News does not provide investing advice and its publications are not meant for use as financial guidance.

Who is on MSN’s thematic list?

hydrogen news ebookIncluded on the list were hydrogen companies – that is, those focusing exclusively or in part on H2 – such as the following:

  • Indian Oil Corporation Limited (stock symbol IOC)
  • Global X Hydrogen ETF (stock symbol HYDR)
  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (stock symbol DD)
  • FuelCell Energy Inc. (stock symbol FCEL)

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Spread the love
CategoryHydrogen companies Green Investing Hydrogen news United States
Tagsclean hydrogen production green hydrogen Green hydrogen industry green hydrogen investing green hydrogen projects green hydrogen support H2 companies hydrogen businesses US green hydrogen US green investing

About The Author

Bret Williams is a writer and researcher with a passion for trains and renewable energy technology. With over 20 years of experience, he is a recognized expert in the field of sustainable energy, including waste to energy and hydrogen storage solutions. Growing up, Bret's love for trains sparked an interest in energy and transportation systems. This passion led him to explore the world of renewable energy, where he discovered his true calling. As a writer, Brett uses his knowledge and expertise to provide insightful articles and whitepapers on cutting-edge topics related to sustainable energy. Bret is a passionate advocate for the environment and believes that renewable energy is crucial to preserving our planet for future generations. He strives to promote the latest sustainable energy initiatives, new technologies, and emerging trends in the sector through his writing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.