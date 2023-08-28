The H2 duct burner combines economic and environmental performance for customers.

Fives, an international industrial leader and engineering group with more than 100 years of industrial combustion expertise and over 50 years of expertise designing hydrogen combustion systems, has announced the launch of its very first 100% hydrogen duct burner, the Hy-Ductflam™.

Fives H2 solution can be easily implemented with little process modification.

According to Fives, the launch of its first 100% hydrogen duct burner is a key step toward decarbonizing heating and drying processes worldwide, as when it is burned, hydrogen emits zero carbon. This makes it an ideal solution for manufacturers seeking alternatives to lower their carbon footprint.

For instance, according to a recent Fives new release about the launch of its Hy-Ductflam™, if the 100% hydrogen duct burner was used in a paper plant, it will emit 170 kg less of carbon dioxide emissions per ton of paper produced. This significantly lowers the carbon footprint production by about 2/3.

The Hy-Ductflam™ has been designed to be used as a new installation or to replace standard duct burners. This makes it easy for manufacturers who have limited process modification to implement the H2 duct burner. In other words, it makes it possible for Fives’ customers to easily switch from 100% natural gas to 100% hydrogen without having to make any changes to the equipment, which also limits costs for manufacturers.

The technical features of the 100% hydrogen duct burner.

The hydrogen duct burner delivers high efficiency and mechanical reliability and is suitable for any duct configuration. More specifically, the technical features of the Hy-Ductflam™ include:

Use for drying applications, hot gas generators, turbine/motor post firing.

Can accommodate any duct configuration.

High turndown (1:10 or higher)

Makes it possible to go from 100% natural gas to 100% hydrogen

The company notes that while the technology is primarily dedicated to drying applications in ceramic, minerals, pulp, and so on, it is possible to extend it to other applications like heat recovery boilers.

Fives is “at the forefront” of H2 development.

“Fives is at the forefront of hydrogen development and offers the largest range of hydrogen compatible burners on the market,” said Francesco Giudici, General Manager at Fives ITAS.

“We are proud to provide a new solution that answers the need for decarbonization of our customers and are excited for new innovations to come,” Giudici added.

