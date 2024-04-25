The Global Hydrogen Economy is Expanding Quickly – A Fresh Approach Will Energize the Future

How is Q Hydrogen Unique in the Hydrogen Space?

By 2030, the green hydrogen market size will be worth over 88 billion dollars globally. While some multinational corporations have robust infrastructure to address the growing market for clean energy, the whole story of global green energy solutions must include startups investing millions of dollars to create cost-effective, scalable, and technologically innovative clean hydrogen. Unlike others in the hydrogen manufacturing space, Q Hydrogen is a private company that has invested millions of dollars to develop patented technology to produce clean hydrogen.

Q Hydrogen’s Technology Will Transform Hydrogen Production

Q Hydrogen transforms hydrogen into a clean and scalable product. Their proprietary technology produces new hydrogen-based fuel from water without electrolyzers or pyrolysis. As a result, this environmentally friendly fuel requires less energy and space than traditional fuels, natural gas, or other methods of producing H2.

Q Hydrogen’s Goal is to Create Hydrogen for the Future of Industry

Q Hydrogen overcomes the current challenges of requiring fossil fuels for production with cost benefits that positively impact various industries, including power generation, transportation, manufacturing, and heating.

According to Q Hydrogen, the company is unique in meaningful ways:

Production of renewable hydrogen at high efficiency.

Offers proprietary technology that is easily scalable and cost-effective.

Uses less space and energy than natural gas, fossil fuel, and existing hydrogen production methods.

Manufactures hydrogen using water – no natural gas or electrolysis involved.

What Makes Q Hydrogen’s Process Unique?

Currently, 96% of hydrogen production uses fossil fuels. While the U.S. government and others globally provide billions to fund creating clean hydrogen hubs, much of the innovative, carbon-free, and affordable new technology in development has yet to be realized.

Technological innovation must include startups and private investors willing to invest millions of dollars to advance the science of creating clean hydrogen without using fossil fuels.

Q Hydrogen’s breakthrough technology harnesses the power of a new complex turbine containing hyperbolic waveform geometries at its base without an electrolyzer. This results in an innovative turbine that produces hydrogen from water.

While the transformative process utilizes water, like electrolysis, it doesn’t require or produce heat, drastically reducing the energy requirements compared to electrolysis.

As Whitaker Irvin, Jr., Q Hydrogen’s CEO, explains, the technology used for the Q Hydrogen production process is patented based on years of research into a novel relationship between energy and matter that would be useful in a spectrum of applications.

The First New Commercial Q Hydrogen Campus in the U.S.

In 2016, Q Hydrogen opened its operational test facility in Park City, Utah. Today, it can produce between 10,000 and 100,000 kilograms of Q Hydrogen fuel daily. The fuel produced undergoes real-time analyses and used as a clean fuel in several test facility engines and generators.

The company’s first commercial hydrogen campus in the U.S. will open soon in Groveton, New Hampshire. The plant uses water from a nearby river, which feeds into the Q Hydrogen generator. Up to 100,000 kilograms of hydrogen-based fuel can be produced daily and will be utilized to produce electricity directly. Due to the unique Q Hydrogen technology design, the campus requires and operates on less than 5 acres of land.

Additional large-scale future commercial projects in Sweden, Germany, and several other countries will make hydrogen energy affordable and possible everywhere.

Through continued efforts, research, and investment, Q Hydrogen will lead a hydrogen economy that will revolutionize the path to net zero and help power the world. A greener and more sustainable future is achievable for generations to come.

For More Information: www.qhydrogen.com

