American Airlines invests in Universal Hydrogen fuel distribution company

This new investment into H2 follows closely on the heels of the airline’s investment into ZeroAvia.

Only a couple of months after announcing its $5 million investment into ZeroAvia, American Airlines is investing into hydrogen fuel once more with a strategic investment into an LA-based company.

Universal Hydrogen Co. is an H2 distribution and logistics startup.

The additional hydrogen fuel investment is a clear illustration of the airline’s growing faith in the future of the zero-emission fuel as a part of the aviation industry. The company has been seeking new ways to slash its greenhouse gas emissions as the world moves to decarbonize in the face of the climate crisis.

American Airlines invests in ZeroAv... Please enable JavaScript ➡️PLAY THIS HYDROGEN NEWS ARTICLE

“This technology has the potential to be a game-changer on the industry’s path to zero-emission flight,” said American Airlines CFO Derek Kerr. “Our investment in Universal Hydrogen represents a vote of confidence for green hydrogen as a key element of a sustainable future for our industry.”

The Fort Worth-based airline has announced that it is making a “strategic equity investment” into Universal Hydrogen Co., which is developing an H2 distribution and logistics network for the American and European aviation industry.

The airline has called the investment a first of this nature from a US airline into hydrogen fuel.

American Airlines said that its investment has made it the first carrier in the US “to make two direct investments focused on the development of both hydrogen-electric propulsion technology and the future of hydrogen distribution logistics.”

At the time of the writing of this article, the specific details of the deal between the airline and Universal Hydrogen had not been publicly disclosed. That said, American did say that the investments are intended to provide support for its goal to meet the 2035 Paris Agreement targets. It’s also meant to provide a step along the road to achieving its net zero greenhouse gas emissions commitment by 2050.

American Airlines is one of a number of “major hydrogen producers and aircraft lessors” that have invested into the company, with others including GE Aviation, Airbus Ventures and Toyota Ventures. This trend only underscores the promise major airlines are seeing in what hydrogen fuel can bring to their industry and its decarbonization efforts.

Article Summary…

– American Airlines is investing in hydrogen fuel once more with a strategic investment into an LA-based company, Universal Hydrogen Co.

– The additional hydrogen fuel investment is a clear illustration of the airline’s growing faith in the future of the zero-emission fuel as a part of the aviation industry.

– The company has been seeking new ways to slash its greenhouse gas emissions as the world moves to decarbonize in the face of the climate crisis.

– “This technology has the potential to be a game-changer on the industry’s path to zero-emission flight,” said American Airlines CFO Derek Kerr.

– These investments are intended to provide support for the airline’s goal to meet the 2035 Paris Agreement targets, as well as its net zero greenhouse gas emissions commitment by 2050.