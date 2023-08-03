US hydrogen fuel car sales make history in second quarter of 2023

US sales reached the highest ever quarterly volume.

In the United States – specifically in California – hydrogen fuel car sales volume improved in Q2 2023. In fact, it not only improved YOY (year-over-year) but, according to an InsideEVs report, it also reached the highest quarterly volume ever.

Over one thousand new hydrogen cars were sold in the US.

During the second quarter of this year, 1,076 new hydrogen fuel cars were sold in the United States, according to the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership’s FCV sales data from Baum and Associates. This data is based on the fuel cell vehicle sales sold by a dealer to a fleet or retail customer.

InsideEVs notes that the number of hydrogen fuel cars sold in Q2 2023 is 34% higher than a year ago. Moreover, it marks the third time in history that sales have surpassed 1,000 units in a quarter and the highest result ever, with the US’ previous best being 1,034 in Q1 2021. While InsideEVs knows that the difference is “not a groundbreaking change” it’s still interesting.

What else is interesting about this record sales result is that it was reached mostly due to the sales of Toyota Mirai vehicles in California. According to data from Cox Automotive on Toyota’s quarterly market performance in the United States, the Mirai was up 64% to 1,054 units, which is the first time that this fuel cell vehicle sold over 1,000 units in the quarter. This is quite a notable feat considering only 40 Hyundai Nexo cars were sold, in comparison.

Only time will tell if hydrogen fuel car sales will see steady growth.

While it is possible that this growth will continue in the third quarter, the reality is that US hydrogen fuel car sales are essentially limited to California.

Furthermore, the Toyota Mirai and the Hyundai Nexo are the only FCV models that are widely known to be available for purchase, which limits the sales potential of these zero-emission vehicles.

On top of that, currently more Californians (nearly 100 times more) drive EVs than they do hydrogen cars.

More H2 refueling stations have opened.

On the positive side, as of May of this year, California has 58 retail hydrogen refueling stations in operation. This is five more stations than the state had in December 2022, and another seven are currently under construction.

More H2 refueling infrastructure will go a long way in helping to continue the growth of hydrogen fuel car sales in California, at least.

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.