10 Hydrogen fuel cars worth your attention in 2023

Hydrogen fuel passenger cars aren’t mainstream yet, but here are some models for you to watch.

Hydrogen fuel cars are definitely making headlines, even if they haven’t yet caught up to the popularity of battery electrics on today’s roads. Several automakers have been investing heavily into the development of these automobiles, and they’ve come up with some fascinating models.

The following are 10 hydrogen fuel cars you’re going to want to keep an eye on.

These 10 hydrogen fuel cars include what you’ll likely be seeing on tomorrow’s roads and not necessarily what is already there. These are concepts and protypes as opposed to models such as the Toyota Mirai and Hyundai Nexo, which are already available for purchase, to a limited extent.

Though the adoption rate is slow – for several reasons, if only because refueling networks are so far limited at best – many experts predict that H2 is on the cusp of taking off in passenger vehicles as is already expected to be the case in larger vehicles, long-haul trucks requiring a long range, and heavy machinery with high energy demands.

As electricity becomes more expensive, rare metals required for batteries become harder and more expensive to source, and energy crises continue in Europe and other regions around the world, some believe that battery electric vehicles will soon be reaching their peak, and that H2 will start taking over as an alternative by the end of this decade. Though some automakers disagree, several are hoping to lead the way when this happens.

Hydrogen fuel cars recently announced as prototypes and concept vehicles.

The following are some of the hydrogen fuel cars currently in prototype or concept phases that are making the biggest headlines right now. It’s not difficult to understand why they’ve drawn such fascination and curiosity from car lovers and zero-emission vehicle enthusiasts alike.

1 – Hyundai N Vision 74

The new concept vehicle Hyundai N Vision 74 is essentially a reboot of the Hyundai Pony Coupe, placing the spotlight on the latest moves the automaker has been making in high-performance fuel cell tech.

2 – Toyota GR Yaris H2

Toyota has revealed its cutting-edge hydrogen combustion engine technology in the GR Yaris. The fuel and fuel tanks used in the experimental vehicle are similar to that of Toyota’s flagship zero-emissions electric car, the Mirai. However, instead of a chemical reaction to generate energy like with the Mirai, the GR Yaris uses an internal combustion engine burning hydrogen as its fuel. Despite still being in its early stages of development and not commercially viable yet, Toyota’s experimental Corolla Sport powered by hydrogen is dazzling fans at motorsports events across Japan with virtually no tailpipe emissions.

3 – BMW iX5 Hydrogen

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen stands out because of the company’s strength in H2 propulsion systems. The BMW iX5 packs a powerful punch, boasting a combined 374 horsepower from its fuel-cell-electric system. Its 5627 pound weight is comparable to the plug-in-hybrid X5, and it can go from 0 – 62 mph in under seven seconds—with a top speed of 118 mph.



4 – Renault Scenic Vision

This concept vehicle is a crossover that brings together the Scenic’s next generation design with hybrid fuel cell powertrain tech. The electric motor located at the front of the powertrain generates 215 hp (160 kW / 218 PS), while a 21 hp (16 kW / 22 PS) range-extender hydrogen fuel cell and a 40 kWh battery provide additional power. This hybrid system creates twice the capacity for the same range with a significantly lighter battery.



5 – Hyperion XP-1

Hyperion Motors was first created in California, but after growing quickly there, it moved to Columbus Ohio, where it is slated to begin production of its powerful hydrogen fuel car, the Hyperion XP-1 this year. The Hyperion XP-1 is a revolution in electric automobiles. Its four electric motors produce an incredible 1.5 MW of power, allowing it to reach a top speed of 356 km/h and going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.2 seconds. Not only that, but the range on this car is reported at over 1,000 miles – that’s nearly 1700 kilometers!



6 – H2X Warrego

This extreme hydrogen fuel truck was developed with European consumers in mind. That said, the H2X Warrego will start production in Australia later this year. Features will include an AWD, mileage range 466 and tray/tow capacity of 1000kg/2500kg. The price for this zero emissions truck is starting at $189,000!



7 – Riversimple Rasa

Though not fully developed yet, the Riversimple Rasa is approaching its final development phases. It is going to be a fuel cell powered carbon fiber city car with an ultracapacitor system.

8 – NAMX SUV

This model is being developed by NamX, a startup from France that recently patented its fuel cell powertrain. It is unique due to its fixed tank with six removable units. The is hydrogen fuel car has a massive 500-mile range.

9 – Forze IX

The Forze IX was developed for power, with four-wheel drive and at 3300 pounds, the Forze IX boasts two fuel cell systems providing a continuous 659 horsepower. It also features a boost mode that spikes its output to more than 800 horsepower.

10 – Alpine A4810

EDI and Alpine worked together on the design study that is the Alpine A4810, which examines the concept of using F1 carbon fiber bodywork to create a hydrogen powered supercar.