RTC hydrogen fuel cell bus unveiled in special Nevada ceremony

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Navada used funding from a $3.8 million grant.

A special ceremony was recently held by the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada to unveil the first hydrogen fuel cell bus in the state.

Officials were present for the unveiling of the first of several H2 vehicles to be added to the fleet.

The funding for the hydrogen fuel cell buses was provided through a $3.8 million grant for “Low or No Emission” vehicles from the US Department of Transportation. The buses are powered by compressed H2 gas.

“This technology does not emit greenhouse gases into the environment, resulting in only water as a by-product,” said a news release issued by the RTC. “The vehicle also creates little to no noise while idle and in motion.”

The hydrogen fuel cell buses are a part of a broader effort the RTC is making for decarbonization.

Beyond the unveiling of the H2-powered vehicle, the event also placed the spotlight on the agency’s leadership team, such as RTC CEO MJ Maynard, as well as US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, US Representative Susie Lee, RTC Board Chair and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, Nevada Senate President Pro Tempore Pat Spearman, and RTC Board Member and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

“This is just the next step in alternative fuel for the fleet,” said Rep. Susie Lee in a media interview following the ceremony. “The RTC is leading the way with this technology, and in the past, they have led the way in transferring to natural gas and electric buses. This is another step toward making a completely renewable energy-based fleet.”

Quiet technology using an abundant element

Officials in attendance were applauding the reduction not only of carbon emissions through the use of hydrogen fuel cell technology, but also the decrease in noise pollution.

“It’s oxygen and hydrogen that gets put into a fuel cell that produces the electricity and water, which powers the vehicle,” said RTC CEO MJ Maynard. “You basically fill it by way of a pump, like we do our compressed natural gas buses that operate today.”

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.