Viritech and Reaction Engines to create hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle powertrains

The companies have announced that they will be teaming up for more efficient FCEV tech.

Viritech has announced that it is partnering with Reaction Engines in an effort to develop hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle powertrain with greater efficiency.

The UK company will be working with the thermal management technology developer.

Reaction Engines is best recognized for its thermal management tech, which was originally created for hybrid rocket engines in order to bring down 1000ºC airflow temperatures down to ambient temperatures in under a second. Three years ago, the company launched an Applied Technologies division to combine its compact and lightweight thermal management tech with other sectors such as automotive.

Now Reaction Engines will be working with the UK’s Viritech on powertrains for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle efficiency. Viritech isn’t new to H2, having launched its Apricale hypercar powered by the zero-emisison fuel at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Viritech is developing new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle solutions based on the Apricale foundation.

Using the Apricale as a primary development platform, Viritech intends to roll out a spectrum of different H2 powertrain solutions that offer immediate applications in areas such as heavy transport, aviation and even high-performance cars among other sectors where range, power and weight are central.

“We are excited by the speed at which Viritech is gaining recognition across the automotive industry for its groundbreaking advances in hydrogen powertrain technologies. Today’s announcement of this important MOU with Reaction Engines demonstrates how we are also working increasingly with leading British companies to cement the UK’s position as the go-to supplier of hydrogen technologies for global OEMs and Tier-1s,” said Viritech chief executive officer Timothy Lyons.

“We are delighted to be working with Reaction Engines. I see their technology as a key enabler for improving fuel cell thermal systems and I look forward to realising the benefits this can bring to our range of powertrain products and in the Apricale hypercar,” added Viritech chief technology officer Matt Faulks.

Director for Applied Technologies Tom Burvill at Reaction Engines also stated about the fuel cell electric vehicle powertrain partnership that, “We are thrilled to be working with Viritech on such a pioneering project that should pave the way for more efficient zero-emission powertrains across the automotive sector. It’s a great example of how we can leverage our unique thermal management technology to help decarbonise this industry.”